Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon Archant

An empty town centre store has been transformed into a "top class" barbers, which officially opened their doors this week.

The Who's Next Barbers Salon, in Lowestoft's London Road North, is open for business after a major refurbishment project on the store.

Salon owner Memz Karali said: "I have been barbering for over 10 years, seven of which have been in Lowestoft after carrying out my apprenticeship in London.

"I felt that it would be great to open a top class barbers in Lowestoft.

"All of our furniture has been handcrafted to the highest standard and we really hope the people of Lowestoft will enjoy our shop and feel they have walked into somewhere special when they require a haircut, a wet shave or a hot towel to ease away the daily stresses."

The salon, based in the former Jack Vonde Meats site, was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor on Monday, December 9.

Prior to the butcher's stay, the store had been empty for a number of years following the relocation of Thomson's Lowestoft branch.

The site is also opposite the former Beales store, which has remained empty since the closure earlier this year.

Mr Karali said: "Lowestoft's high street has seen many shops closing recently so I feel that it's nice to be able to open our shop in the town centre and try to attract more shoppers back into the area."

The salon will be open from 9am until 6pm on Monday to Saturdays, and offers a 'walk in' service.