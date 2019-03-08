Norfolk restaurant to serve tasting menu featuring zebra, kangaroo and camel

The boss of a Norfolk restaurant is offering a taste adventure with a menu of exotic meats along with sides of locusts and crickets.

And, with sides of locusts and crickets, although it may sound like something from television series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here, the boss at the White Hart in Swaffham claims: "This is no bush tucker trial."

Instead, all the meat is from a sustainable source and will be part of a seven-course feast costing £27.95 a head.

Kurt Oliver, who bought the pub two years ago, said: "Nothing has been captured in the wild, it has all been sourced from UK suppliers. Eating kangaroo in Australia is no different from eating a rump steak here in the UK and ostrich is farmed in the UK. Zebra is very common on menus in Africa.

"It will be a food adventure but this is not like a bush tucker trial as everything is being specially cooked to delicious recipes. The crocodile is being served on a bed of crispy noodles and with a Thai dipping sauce and the kangaroo is with crushed swede and carrot and a soy sauce dip."

He added that the camel would be slow roasted, like pulled pork, served with couscous and the ostrich would be served as a burger and the zebra as a steak.

Each recipe has been specially researched along with the suppliers, he said, with the aim to give the pub's chef Sean Singlehurst a chance to show off his culinary skills and create dishes which are more akin to fine dining. The pub, which has a family orientated restaurant, is known for its hearty food which usually follows a more traditional theme and includes the 'Swaffham smoke stack burger' - two burgers topped with bacon, cheese, BBQ pulled pork, onion rings and salad.

Kurt's wife Laura runs the front of house and administration as well as mum Karen who helps Sean with the cooking.

In devising the one-off feast on July 26, the team have themselves tasted the different meats. "We have only ordered the very prime cuts of meat," said Kurt. "Zebra is a very succulent piece of meat and very tender. Ostrich is really lean and low fat."

The menu will also come with desserts but those have not been decided yet.

