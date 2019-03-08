Search

Norfolk restaurant to serve tasting menu featuring zebra, kangaroo and camel

PUBLISHED: 14:26 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 24 June 2019

Camel is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

Camel is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

The boss of a Norfolk restaurant is offering a taste adventure with a menu of exotic meats along with sides of locusts and crickets.

Crocodile is part of the 'exotic meat' menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: ArchantCrocodile is part of the 'exotic meat' menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant

The boss of a Norfolk restaurant is offering a taste adventure with a menu of exotic meats including crocodile, zebra, camel, ostrich and kangaroo.

And, with sides of locusts and crickets, although it may sound like something from television series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here, the boss at the White Hart in Swaffham claims: "This is no bush tucker trial."

Instead, all the meat is from a sustainable source and will be part of a seven-course feast costing £27.95 a head.

The team at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedThe team at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

Kurt Oliver, who bought the pub two years ago, said: "Nothing has been captured in the wild, it has all been sourced from UK suppliers. Eating kangaroo in Australia is no different from eating a rump steak here in the UK and ostrich is farmed in the UK. Zebra is very common on menus in Africa.

"It will be a food adventure but this is not like a bush tucker trial as everything is being specially cooked to delicious recipes. The crocodile is being served on a bed of crispy noodles and with a Thai dipping sauce and the kangaroo is with crushed swede and carrot and a soy sauce dip."

Inside the White Hart at Swaffham. Pic: submittedInside the White Hart at Swaffham. Pic: submitted

He added that the camel would be slow roasted, like pulled pork, served with couscous and the ostrich would be served as a burger and the zebra as a steak.

Each recipe has been specially researched along with the suppliers, he said, with the aim to give the pub's chef Sean Singlehurst a chance to show off his culinary skills and create dishes which are more akin to fine dining. The pub, which has a family orientated restaurant, is known for its hearty food which usually follows a more traditional theme and includes the 'Swaffham smoke stack burger' - two burgers topped with bacon, cheese, BBQ pulled pork, onion rings and salad.

Kurt's wife Laura runs the front of house and administration as well as mum Karen who helps Sean with the cooking.

In devising the one-off feast on July 26, the team have themselves tasted the different meats. "We have only ordered the very prime cuts of meat," said Kurt. "Zebra is a very succulent piece of meat and very tender. Ostrich is really lean and low fat."

The White Hart in Swaffham is holding an 'exotic meat' event next month when you can dine on zebra, crocodile, ostrich, camel and zebra. Pic: SubmittedThe White Hart in Swaffham is holding an 'exotic meat' event next month when you can dine on zebra, crocodile, ostrich, camel and zebra. Pic: Submitted

The menu will also come with desserts but those have not been decided yet.

Sean Singlehurst, the chef at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedSean Singlehurst, the chef at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

The 'Smoke Stack' burger on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedThe 'Smoke Stack' burger on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

The regular steak on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedThe regular steak on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

Ostrich is part of the 'exotic meat' feast at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: ArchantOstrich is part of the 'exotic meat' feast at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant

The menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedThe menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

Zebra is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: ArchantZebra is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant

Kangaroo is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: ArchantKangaroo is on the menu at the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: Archant

Kurt Oliver, who owns the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submittedKurt Oliver, who owns the White Hart, Swaffham. Pic: submitted

