Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's Archant

A town centre which is losing its stand-alone Argos store will soon have a branch in a nearby supermarket.

Sainsbury's in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Sainsbury's in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

The chain's branch on New Conduit Street, in King's Lynn, was one of 70 whose closure was announced by parent company Sainsbury's last month.

Now the supermarket chain has announced it will be replaced by an Argos presence which opens on Wednesday, November 13, in its Vancouver Quarter store.

It says the move will safeguard 14 jobs, while customers will be able to order around 20,000 products for collection in-store.

Alan Bedwell, Sainsbury's King's Lynn store manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in King's Lynn."

There are now more than 280 Argos stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets.