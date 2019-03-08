Search

Free shoes as Deichmann opens town centre branch

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 05 August 2019

Deichmann has re-opened its King's Lynn branch Picture: Paul Tibbs

Deichmann has re-opened its King's Lynn branch Picture: Paul Tibbs

PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

A shoe shop has re-opened after a £210,000 refurb.

The interior of the store has been streamlined Picture: Paul TibbsThe interior of the store has been streamlined Picture: Paul Tibbs

Deichmann claims to be Europe's biggest shoe retailer, with 3,700 branches.

The chain has re-designed its branch in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn to speed up the shopping experience.

Instead of waiting for an assistant, all shoes in all sizes are on display.

There were celebrations as Deichmann re-opened it's King's Lynn branch - including free shoes for the first 25 customers Picture: Paul TibbsThere were celebrations as Deichmann re-opened it's King's Lynn branch - including free shoes for the first 25 customers Picture: Paul Tibbs

Store manager Clare Scotney said: "Following a successful re-opening, we're even more excited for the future of our Kings Lynn store.

"We're really looking forward to showing off our store's new look to our loyal shoppers and continuing to be a well-loved fixture of the Vancouver Quarter."

To celebrate the store gave its first 25 customers free shoes over the weekend, along with limited edition bags and the chance to win free shoes and discounts.

