See inside Norwich's coolest offices

Helen Vinsen, marketing manager, and Lisa Mouncer, centre host, strike a pose at the incredible new workspace at Fuel Studios. Pic: contributed

When did offices become so cool? Gone are the dreary 1970s wall and carpet tiles as bosses see the benefit of innovative workplaces to keep staff motivated. Here are some of the funkiest:

Fuel Studios. Pic: Paula Gundry Fuel Studios. Pic: Paula Gundry

Fuel Studios, Pottergate

Formerly an uninspiring building known as Kiln House, property investors TCN re-developed and rebranded it with help from local interior designer Paula Gundry. Currently 20 firms already occupy office space on two levels from the first phase that was started in 2016 but recently level five was unveiled. It offers innovative break-out spaces and bookable meeting rooms. The look is industrial with the floors stripped back to the original concrete and ceiling tiles removed to expose pipework and brickwork.

Table football in Fuel Studio's break-out room. Pic: contrbuted Table football in Fuel Studio's break-out room. Pic: contrbuted

Centre Host Lisa Mouncer said: "When you walk into the new development on level five there is a definite wow factor and it has already received a lot of interest with the modern furnishings, quirky lighting and a range of seating from swings to comfy chairs, making it an area in which you would be proud to conduct business meetings and discuss innovative projects. People feel more motivated in an inspirational setting and we have options to play table tennis, table football or simply relax and chat."

The industrial feel of one of the many break-out rooms at Fuel Studios. Pic: Archant The industrial feel of one of the many break-out rooms at Fuel Studios. Pic: Archant

No 8 Thorpe Road

Sarah Daniels and Richard Mills reinvented serviced office space after a £500,000 investment of a period building opposite the railway station creating dynamic rooms which are hired from everyone from pop-up restaurants to alternative therapists.

Centrum

The reception at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk The reception at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

The hub for Norwich Research Park and home to the Big C charity along with other growing companies, this pioneering space in terms of design offers meeting rooms, executive suites, video conferencing facilities and seminar rooms as well as a cafe open to the public.

Websters estate agents, Unthank Road

Viewing properties has never been so much fun in this office where owner Charlie Webster has created the first virtual reality 'ilounge' complete with headsets meaning you can take a tour of a home without leaving the office. For staff, the new-look workspace includes a modern mural depicting the city and a living 'moss wall' bringing the outside in.

The Centrum building at Norwich Research Park boasts a cutting edge design. Pic: Archant The Centrum building at Norwich Research Park boasts a cutting edge design. Pic: Archant

The new-look office at Websters. Pic: Websters The new-look office at Websters. Pic: Websters

The living wall at Websters estate agents in Norwich which forms part of a new i-lounge. Pic: Websters The living wall at Websters estate agents in Norwich which forms part of a new i-lounge. Pic: Websters

