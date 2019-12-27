Search

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

PUBLISHED: 15:22 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 27 December 2019

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Wetherspoons has submitted a licensing application for its newest Norfolk pub.

The national pub chain is seeking a licence from South Norfolk Council to sell alcohol every day between 9am and 11.30pm at the pub in King's Head Yard, off Diss Mere.

The £2.7m two-storey pub, which was approved in 2017, will feature a striking curved design with a mezzanine level and balcony offering views across the Mere.

Initial groundworks for the pub, on what has been a car park, are expected to finally start imminently.

Car park operator RCP is no longer listing or taking booking for the site and has removed its signage.

Landowner Joe Darrell, who has agreed a long-term lease with Wetherspoons, said he expected signs on construction to be seen soon. He has already started work on a separate small retail unit at the entrance to Kings Head Yard.

In October the pub chain submitted updated plans however what the pub will be called remains a mystery stating simply "name of pub TBC".

