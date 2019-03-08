Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

'A special area that can be enjoyed by all': Joy as new signs are unveiled

PUBLISHED: 12:13 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 23 July 2019

The new wayfinding signs which have been installed in Oulton Broad. Picture: East Suffolk Council

The new wayfinding signs which have been installed in Oulton Broad. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Archant

It is a special area that attracts locals and tourists aplenty.

And new signs have been installed to guide visitors around Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, while highlighting places of interest for people to explore in the wider area.

The new 'wayfinding' signs have been unveiled as part of a joint project between East Suffolk Council and Oulton Broad Parish Council (OBPC).

The fingerpost signs and totem-style double-sided information boards are now in place around the park to help to guide visitors, and they also give walking times between key attractions.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "These new signs will help visitors discover more of Nicholas Everitt Park and the wider area, enhancing their experience and bringing greater economic benefit to Oulton Broad."

Andrew Page, Oulton Broad parish councillor, added: "Oulton Broad Parish Council is delighted to see this new wayfinding project installed.

You may also want to watch:

"It offers much improved information and direction around the heart of Oulton Broad, something that has been lacking in the past.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with the team at East Suffolk Council, along with other community groups - including Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park - to bring this project together, for the benefit of both locals and tourists alike.

"Oulton Broad is a special area that can be enjoyed by all, with nature on your doorstep, in Everitt's Park and Carlton Marshes, and businesses and attractions such as the museum and river tours.

"These new information boards and finger-posts help with navigating the area, so everyone can make the most of their visit.

"On the ground improvements like this wayfinding scheme are a key part of the work OBPC is undertaking.

"Further projects are currently under way and we look forward to the progression and completion of these."

Improved 'wayfinding' was identified as a priority by OBPC and local community groups, which highlighted a need for better pedestrian signage and increased availability of displays and maps.

The signs have been designed and installed by Suffolk-based Mödel Signage, who also installed Lowestoft's wayfinding scheme last year.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Restaurant now has three star rating after overcoming cockroach infestation

Diss Tandoori now has a three star hygiene rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mabel announces headline Norwich show for 2020

Mabel has announced a headline Norwich show for 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Heatwave latest: How hot will it be across Norfolk?

East Anglia is set for a scorching heatwave over the next few days, weather forecasters have said. People enjoying the hot weather at Lowestoft beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists