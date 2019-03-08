'A special area that can be enjoyed by all': Joy as new signs are unveiled

The new wayfinding signs which have been installed in Oulton Broad. Picture: East Suffolk Council Archant

It is a special area that attracts locals and tourists aplenty.

To help guide visitors around the award-winning Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, new 'wayfinding' signs have been installed highlighting places of interest and encouraging visitors to explore the wider area: https://t.co/oyff2HT2js pic.twitter.com/cL5SDohMF9 — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) July 23, 2019

And new signs have been installed to guide visitors around Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, while highlighting places of interest for people to explore in the wider area.

The new 'wayfinding' signs have been unveiled as part of a joint project between East Suffolk Council and Oulton Broad Parish Council (OBPC).

The fingerpost signs and totem-style double-sided information boards are now in place around the park to help to guide visitors, and they also give walking times between key attractions.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "These new signs will help visitors discover more of Nicholas Everitt Park and the wider area, enhancing their experience and bringing greater economic benefit to Oulton Broad."

Andrew Page, Oulton Broad parish councillor, added: "Oulton Broad Parish Council is delighted to see this new wayfinding project installed.

"It offers much improved information and direction around the heart of Oulton Broad, something that has been lacking in the past.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with the team at East Suffolk Council, along with other community groups - including Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park - to bring this project together, for the benefit of both locals and tourists alike.

"Oulton Broad is a special area that can be enjoyed by all, with nature on your doorstep, in Everitt's Park and Carlton Marshes, and businesses and attractions such as the museum and river tours.

"These new information boards and finger-posts help with navigating the area, so everyone can make the most of their visit.

"On the ground improvements like this wayfinding scheme are a key part of the work OBPC is undertaking.

"Further projects are currently under way and we look forward to the progression and completion of these."

Improved 'wayfinding' was identified as a priority by OBPC and local community groups, which highlighted a need for better pedestrian signage and increased availability of displays and maps.

The signs have been designed and installed by Suffolk-based Mödel Signage, who also installed Lowestoft's wayfinding scheme last year.