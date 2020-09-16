Search

Advanced search

Cafe and restaurant in wildlife haven up for rent

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 16 September 2020

Waterside Cafe and Restaurant is available to rent. Pic: Waterside cafe

Waterside Cafe and Restaurant is available to rent. Pic: Waterside cafe

Archant

A lakeside cafe in Norwich which never reopened after lockdown is available for rent.

Waterside cafe and restaurant is up for rent. Pic: RocheWaterside cafe and restaurant is up for rent. Pic: Roche

Waterside cafe and restaurant, in Broadland Business Park, closed months ago when there was the Covid outbreak and its lease ran out during lockdown.

The business park owners are now looking for new tenants wanting to take it over with new ideas which could include opening it up in the evenings as well as for functions and even pop-up events.

MORE: See how style firm transformed this woman with ‘bubble shopping’

The cafe, which overlooks a lake with seating indoors and outdoors on a decked terrace, developed ‘an excellent reputation’ states agents Roche, attracting huge amounts of customers not just from around 4000 workers on the business park, when it’s at full capacity, but also from the residential areas nearby.

James Allen, from agents Roche, told this newspaper: “This is an excellent opportunity for someone to establish a vibrant business in the heart of the Broadland Business Park. The owners are looking for someone with a passion for running their own business with fresh ideas who can see the potential.”

Mr Allen said there was no fixed rental but that the owners would be open to negotiate to secure the right tenant.

“There are three catchments; the occupiers of the Business Park, even though not everyone is working at their desks yet because of coronavirus, passing trade and the areas to the east side of Norwich with their cycleways and footpaths.”

He said the cafe had closed in lockdown when the former lease had expired.

The cafe offers 2,142 sq ft with a partitioned meeting room facility, a kitchen and counter.

It can accommodate 54 covers inside and 18 outside.

The cafe is situated in an area renowned for its wildlfe activity at Broadland Business Park where there are bat, bird and owl boxes.

Visitors come to spot birds including moorhens, wagtails and mallards with even a heron a regular on the lake.

The moorhens and ducks return annually to breed, as does a pair of swans.

A few years ago, the lake also had a resident otter and you can occasionally see a kingfisher.

The landscaping at Broadland Business Park is carefully managed, designed to integrate the developments whilst introducing flora and fauna that would attract native species and encourage the establishment of a variety of habitats.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe and restaurant in wildlife haven up for rent

Waterside Cafe and Restaurant is available to rent. Pic: Waterside cafe

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Probe closed after woman lured from car and attacked by men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Child sex abuse victims saw lockdown ‘setback’ as face-to-face therapy postponed

There are fears children receiving therapy before lockdown have been 'set back' by the pandemic, with charity Fresh Start New Beginnings hiring new case workers to deal with the 'waiting list' of referrals. Photo: Getty Images