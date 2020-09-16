Cafe and restaurant in wildlife haven up for rent

Waterside Cafe and Restaurant is available to rent. Pic: Waterside cafe Archant

A lakeside cafe in Norwich which never reopened after lockdown is available for rent.

Waterside cafe and restaurant is up for rent. Pic: Roche Waterside cafe and restaurant is up for rent. Pic: Roche

Waterside cafe and restaurant, in Broadland Business Park, closed months ago when there was the Covid outbreak and its lease ran out during lockdown.

The business park owners are now looking for new tenants wanting to take it over with new ideas which could include opening it up in the evenings as well as for functions and even pop-up events.

The cafe, which overlooks a lake with seating indoors and outdoors on a decked terrace, developed ‘an excellent reputation’ states agents Roche, attracting huge amounts of customers not just from around 4000 workers on the business park, when it’s at full capacity, but also from the residential areas nearby.

James Allen, from agents Roche, told this newspaper: “This is an excellent opportunity for someone to establish a vibrant business in the heart of the Broadland Business Park. The owners are looking for someone with a passion for running their own business with fresh ideas who can see the potential.”

Mr Allen said there was no fixed rental but that the owners would be open to negotiate to secure the right tenant.

“There are three catchments; the occupiers of the Business Park, even though not everyone is working at their desks yet because of coronavirus, passing trade and the areas to the east side of Norwich with their cycleways and footpaths.”

He said the cafe had closed in lockdown when the former lease had expired.

The cafe offers 2,142 sq ft with a partitioned meeting room facility, a kitchen and counter.

It can accommodate 54 covers inside and 18 outside.

The cafe is situated in an area renowned for its wildlfe activity at Broadland Business Park where there are bat, bird and owl boxes.

Visitors come to spot birds including moorhens, wagtails and mallards with even a heron a regular on the lake.

The moorhens and ducks return annually to breed, as does a pair of swans.

A few years ago, the lake also had a resident otter and you can occasionally see a kingfisher.

The landscaping at Broadland Business Park is carefully managed, designed to integrate the developments whilst introducing flora and fauna that would attract native species and encourage the establishment of a variety of habitats.