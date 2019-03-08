Search

See inside one of Norfolk's biggest independent bakeries at work

PUBLISHED: 08:39 17 November 2019

Take a look inside Linzers bakery in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Take a look inside Linzers bakery in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Welcome to Linzers - the largest independent bakery in Norwich.

You're first welcomed into Linzers bakery by the delicious smell of freshly baked bread, a floor lightly dusted in flour, and baskets stacked with hundreds of baked goods.

You then notice the enthusiastic staff constantly kneading, or mixing, or decorating, or measuring, or moving racks, or wrapping. They're just constantly busy.

Having started as a patisserie on London Street in 1984, Linzers now smash through eight tonnes of flour and 250kg of yeast every single week as 22 members of staff work tirelessly to provide goodies for customers within a 30 mile radius of Norwich.

Most of the bakery is filled with various forms of dough, or machines mixing and shaping dough, with one little corner dedicated to baking over 30 different types of your favourite cakes and tray bakes, all ready to be stocked on the shelves of Co-op, Budgens, school canteens, and local shops.

Here is how it's made...

