A restaurant in Norwich's clubland has been forced to relocate thanks to the drunken antics of people in the area.

Wanfo Pavillion has moved from its city centre spot in Prince of Wales Road to Earlham House Shops in Earlham Road.

Owner Zhi Wang said: "There are many reasons we moved away from this address, but the first is because of all the drunk customers we had coming in."

Mr Wang said intoxicated customers would "behave rudely" and would "not pay and just run away".

He added that he would frequently have people urinating at the front of his restaurant.

"My team is very happy to move away from that street," Mr Wang said. "Our customers were the ones that actually suggested we move because they said food of our quality shouldn't be on Prince of Wales Road as it was 'going down'."

The restaurant had been on the road since it opened in 2016.

He added that the building itself was no longer what the business needed, as it had four floors, including a basement, when the restaurant only needed one.

Mr Wang added: "We had to pay about £35,000 a year in business rates, the rent was too high and on top of that we had [to pay] insurance and utilities."

Mr Wang said he was pleased to have found the Earlham Road location because, although it was a smaller venue, it had good parking.

"We had problems daily when it came to loading and unloading goods," he said. "It's a busy road and we didn't want to block traffic all the time. We wanted to find somewhere nice and with easy access to parking."

The restaurant has undergone a rebrand along with the move, and is now called Wanfo House Chinese restaurant.

Mr Wang and his team of six staff have already set the restaurant up and began trading as normal yesterday.

"What I know is that we had to keep calm and move on," Mr Wang said.

The Prince of Wales Road site has been emptied and is now up for sale or lease with Alan St James.