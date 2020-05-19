Date for Norwich Wagamama reopening for deliveries just announced

Wagamama in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Japanese-inspired restaurant Wagamama is to reopen 67 restaurants for deliveries, including its Norwich branch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pan-Asian restaurant chain launched a trial at five of its delivery kitchens earlier this month after being forced to shut its doors to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now announced it will be reopening the Norwich restaurant in Chapelfield Plain on Thursday, May 28.

Some other sites across the UK will reopen this week.

MORE: ‘We were nervous, excited and proud’: Husband and wife owners of Vanilla fashion launch online in lockdown

The chain said it hopes to have 49 sites open for delivery by the start of June, with this expanding to 67 by the end of next month.

Wagamama said it has devised a schedule of reopening new sites that will allow staff to slowly return to delivery-only work at their own discretion.

Emma Woods, Wagamama CEO, said: “Over the past couple of months our focus has been on creating a safe working environment for our team members and our two-week trial has enabled our teams to return to work safely. The next logical step for us is to open additional sites throughout the UK, this will still very much form a test and learn approach for the business.

“The response of our return has been extremely positive and we look forward to our guests being able to get their Wagamama fix.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here