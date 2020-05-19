Search

Advanced search

Date for Norwich Wagamama reopening for deliveries just announced

PUBLISHED: 17:06 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 19 May 2020

Wagamama in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Wagamama in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Japanese-inspired restaurant Wagamama is to reopen 67 restaurants for deliveries, including its Norwich branch.

The pan-Asian restaurant chain launched a trial at five of its delivery kitchens earlier this month after being forced to shut its doors to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now announced it will be reopening the Norwich restaurant in Chapelfield Plain on Thursday, May 28.

Some other sites across the UK will reopen this week.

MORE: ‘We were nervous, excited and proud’: Husband and wife owners of Vanilla fashion launch online in lockdown

The chain said it hopes to have 49 sites open for delivery by the start of June, with this expanding to 67 by the end of next month.

Wagamama said it has devised a schedule of reopening new sites that will allow staff to slowly return to delivery-only work at their own discretion.

Emma Woods, Wagamama CEO, said: “Over the past couple of months our focus has been on creating a safe working environment for our team members and our two-week trial has enabled our teams to return to work safely. The next logical step for us is to open additional sites throughout the UK, this will still very much form a test and learn approach for the business.

“The response of our return has been extremely positive and we look forward to our guests being able to get their Wagamama fix.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Two more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above coronavirus safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks
Drive 24