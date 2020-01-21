Bargain hunter to close vintage clothing shop after 32 years

Last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Many people choose clothing and accessories from Past Caring in Holt.

A shop owner is hanging up her 1940s attire for good, putting the premises up for sale for £155,000.

The Past Caring shop in Holt, which is now for sale.

Lynda Mossman is retiring after selling recycled clothing, specialising in 1940s attire, as well as accessories 'from your granny's attic' in her store Past Caring in Holt. She's now selling up with the premises in Chapel Yard, off Albert Street, on the market.

The Past Caring shop in Holt.

"I'll miss it and the customers but my life is about to take a new direction, I'm going to be a grandmother for the first time," she said.

Past Caring started out selling all kinds of vintage items, with Mrs Mossman having owned a similar store outside Norfolk.

It caught on in Holt because people "living in big houses" as she said, tended to hold onto things and when they finally came to part with them, items were vintage. And whereas she began selling old fashioned linen and clothing such as dressing gowns, she said the trend saw such purchases fall away in favour of 1940s clothing.

"This is so popular because of the number of events held locally such as the annual North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend when people dress up in clothing from the era," she said.

The Past Caring shop in Holt.

Mrs Mossman sources items from antiques fairs and her business has been much-loved in Holt, where she's filled her 'Aladdin's cave' with vintage dresses, bags, gloves and hats.

The shop is now for sale with vacant possession, with A1 use and includes a ground floor and first floor retail area including a changing room and cloakroom.

The property is situated within a conservation shopping area and shares the yard with other antique stores, a café, gift shops and several small independent retailers.

Past Caring vintage clothing store has been popular because of the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, an annual event.

With the trend against throwing things away and with people's interest in aiding the environment, vintage clothing businesses have really taken off.

Recently seven businesswomen with an eye for a bargain opened a money-saving shop selling vintage clothes in Norwich. They said The Vintage Hub, St Benedcts, was a success because more people were moving away from fast fashion as well as looking for clothing which was cheaper to buy as well as more hard-wearing.

Past Caring will remain open until a buyer is found.

Past Caring shop owner Lynda Mossman.