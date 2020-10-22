Search

Advanced search

Artisan bread service launched by former chef

22 October, 2020 - 06:00
Bread baked by SJG Foods. Inset: Simon Gray. Picture: James Rouse Photography

Bread baked by SJG Foods. Inset: Simon Gray. Picture: James Rouse Photography

James Rouse Photography

A former chef who lost his job during the pandemic has found himself with a burgeoning bakery business just three months after launching.

Bread baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse PhotographyBread baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse Photography

Having started baking for friends and family this summer Simon Gray started selling his loaves and tray bakes – and it’s now flying off the shelves.

“I never expected it to snowball like this. I was on furlough for a few months and had become a bit disillusioned with being a chef anyway and wanted to look at doing something new. I started baking vegan bread as well as some focaccia and bagels and it went from there really,” he said.

MORE: Shop Local: ‘Without your support many independents won’t be here next year’

Mr Gray’s offering at SJG Foods currently consists of white and granary bloomers, as well as bagels, rolls and two sizes of focaccia.

A selection of breads baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse PhotographyA selection of breads baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse Photography

You may also want to watch:

Thanks to his culinary background he has also experimented with ingredients – the majority of which are sourced locally – and so often has specialities on sale such as olive and red onion chutney, and sun-dried tomato and paprika focaccia.

The 30-year-old Hemsby chef went on: “Within a couple of weeks I had some regular trade clients as well as people I was delivering to. I go out and do the deliveries myself which I really enjoy. At the moment it’s so rare for us to get out and meet people properly and I’ve met lots of lovely customers which has been a highlight.”

Mr Gray has been waking up at around 4am on a regular day to bake around 30 to 40 loaves of bread.

Bread baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse PhotographyBread baked by SJG Foods. Picture: James Rouse Photography

However on days when he goes out to famer’s markets he has to wake up as early as 1.30am.

He said: “I have so many people asking me about sourdough but at the moment I just can’t do it because of the time and oven space it will take up. It’s already getting to the stage where I’d look at taking on premises but it has to be the right combination of price and location.

“Having said that I am keen to get into private dining in the vegan and vegetarian market. I’ve got a lot of experience in vegan restaurants and discerning how ethical ingredients and practises actually are instead of what they claim to be.”

The bread can be ordered online at the SJG Foods website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Canaries captain relishing chance to build commanding partnership with Gibson

Grant Hanley, left, and Ben Gibson deal with the danger during Norwich City's win at Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Battle to contain Bernard Matthews Covid outbreak as 75 workers test positive

75 workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Bernard Matthews' Great Witchingham headquarters Photo: Steve Adams

Driver and passenger die after lorry and car crash

Two people died after a crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21 Picture: Sarah Hussain

Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Despicable’: anger as Holt Hall to close after 70 years

An event for children at Holt Hall. The outdoor education centre, which has been in operation for 70 years, is now closinng because Norfolk County Council says it can no longer afford it. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE