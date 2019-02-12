Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

The huge untapped potential in Norfolk’s workforce

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 28 February 2019

Matt Brown, a member of staff, at Norfolk Industries. Picture: Norfolk Industries

Matt Brown, a member of staff, at Norfolk Industries. Picture: Norfolk Industries

Norfolk Industries

Bosses at a Norfolk social enterprise believe people with disabilities are an untapped workforce that could bridge the Brexit gap.

With Brexit around the corner, headlines are dominated by manufacturers fearing that their supply lines will stall without migrant workers.

But bosses at Norfolk Industries have said that employing people with physical or mental disabilities, as well as those suffering with their mental health, could bridge that gap.

Sharon Tooke is the general manager of Norfolk Industries, which produces pet bedding and offers a packaging service, with the help of staff and work experience assistance who are largely disabled.

She said: “The thing about working with people who may be on the autistic or Aspergers spectrum is that they like precise, systematic work.

“We do the packing for  Orchard Toys, and they’ve  never found an error in our work when they’ve carried out a spot-check.”

Ms Tooke said people who enjoy this sort of work would be suited well to manufacturing lines and packaging.

“There are some drawbacks to the fact our employees can be so precise – it can slow them down. Sometimes you may have to repeat an instruction more than once, but that only takes seconds,” she said.

Norfolk Industries also puts individuals through its Evolve employment experience programme, which teaches people about CV building, interview skills training, as well as life and work skills.

Ms Tooke said: “We’ve had a number of people who come to us for work experience and then come back as employees. We have people that go on to get full-time jobs, people who start volunteering. This is absolutely an untapped workforce which could come into play.”

The CIC business is part of Independence Matters, a county-based social care provider.

“The main problem with  getting people with disabilities into work is perception. Businesses are all about the money and margins, and see people with disabilities as a hassle,” she said.

She added: “We’ve never had an instance of bad behaviour here, and if employers just took a day to get to know people, the interviewees would really open up.

“If they sit down with them for half an hour, they’re just looking for the right words. They need to take more time to see their potential.”

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Momo challenge is a ‘complete hoax’, cyber security expert says

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. Picture: Supplied

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Homes suffer power cut as cable damaged by workmen

An unexpected power cut caused by a damaged cable has affected homes in Diss. Picture: UK Power Network
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists