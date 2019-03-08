Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two Norfolk eateries have been shortlisted in the fight to be named the best fish and chip shop in the country.

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher. French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Eastern England's best fish and chip shops have been revealed today (August 6) and two from Wells-next-the-Sea are up for the flagship Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award.

French's Fish Shop and Plattens Fish and Chips have both been shortlisted for the award, organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, said: "Every summer we look forward to starting our search for the UK's best fish and chip shop and this award showcases the best in the business.

"Shops have been entering the competition since May and these top 60 takeaways have demonstrated real commitment to quality in all areas and worked tirelessly to earn their place on this list. I would recommend a visit to them all.

"There's a diverse wealth of talent to be seen across the top 60, and we wish them all the best in the next round as we know each one of them gives it everything they have."

The National Fish & Chip Awards recognise outstanding businesses across the country that are not just serving fish and chips but also providing excellent customer service.

There are a number of rigorous judging stages to be named the best fish and chip shop in the UK including mystery shopping visits, full business performance audits of premises followed by presentations to an industry judging panel.

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards' 32nd anniversary ceremony in London on January 23, 2020.

The full shortlist can be found at: www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards.