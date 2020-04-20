Bakery re-opens for click and collect service after demand for loaves rises
PUBLISHED: 14:12 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 20 April 2020
A bakery that shut down in Norwich because of coronavirus is now offering a weekly click and collect service.
Two Magpies Bakery, Timber Hill, is now offering items for sale collected from its store one day a week.
To receive goods from Norwich, which has now been added to the firm’s click and collect service operating at its other stores in Suffolk; in Southwold, Darsham and Aldeburgh, you need to place an order by 10am Tuesdays. You can then collect from Norwich between 2pm-3pm, observing social distancing, on Thursdays.
The bakery, which only opened just before the coronavirus lockdown in the outlet formerly occupied by Timber Hill Bakery, then had to close because of coronavirus. All its bakeries are closed except for click and collects and limited deliveries.
The bakery initially closed Norwich completely but were inundated with requests on social media.
Owners Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop said: “We want to keep feeding our community and loyal customers during this difficult time.
“As long as you keep ordering through click and collect we will keep a small team of bakers and pastry chefs making your daily bread and a limited range of treats.”
