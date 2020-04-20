Search

Advanced search

Video

Bakery re-opens for click and collect service after demand for loaves rises

PUBLISHED: 14:12 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 20 April 2020

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Pic; Archant

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Pic; Archant

A bakery that shut down in Norwich because of coronavirus is now offering a weekly click and collect service.

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop. Pic: ArchantOwners of Two Magpies Bakery; Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop. Pic: Archant

Two Magpies Bakery, Timber Hill, is now offering items for sale collected from its store one day a week.

To receive goods from Norwich, which has now been added to the firm’s click and collect service operating at its other stores in Suffolk; in Southwold, Darsham and Aldeburgh, you need to place an order by 10am Tuesdays. You can then collect from Norwich between 2pm-3pm, observing social distancing, on Thursdays.

MORE: Hotel boss gives 300 hot meals a week free to front line NHS staff

Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Bakery. Pic: ArchantRebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Bakery. Pic: Archant

The bakery, which only opened just before the coronavirus lockdown in the outlet formerly occupied by Timber Hill Bakery, then had to close because of coronavirus. All its bakeries are closed except for click and collects and limited deliveries.

The bakery initially closed Norwich completely but were inundated with requests on social media.

Owners Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop said: “We want to keep feeding our community and loyal customers during this difficult time.

“As long as you keep ordering through click and collect we will keep a small team of bakers and pastry chefs making your daily bread and a limited range of treats.”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

11 new Norfolk coronavirus deaths confirmed

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Jobs saved at cycle store earmarked for closure but now taken over by new firm

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24