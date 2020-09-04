TUI ‘unable to confirm’ if town’s branch will reopen

The future of a mid Norfolk towns travel agent is in doubt, with holiday company TUI “unable to confirm” if it would reopen.

Dereham’s TUI holiday store, located on High Street, has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the company has said it is unable to confirm if the store will ever reopen again.

A spokesperson said: “Following the closure of our retail store due to Covid-19, we can confirm that TUI’s Dereham store remains closed.

“We are unable to confirm at this stage when the store will reopen again.”

At the end of July, TUI announced it would be closing 166 of its high street stores, with the Dereham branch being at risk.

The firm, which asked 70pc of 900 staff to work from home, said it was to cut costs because of the coronavirus pandemic and changes in customer behaviour.