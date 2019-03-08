Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant Archant

An outdoor wear store in Norwich is closing its doors.

The windows of Trespass in Chapelfield shopping centre have been plastered with posters declaring its closing down sale and saying that all stock must go.

The retailer, which specialises in outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and skiwear, opened its store in Chapelfield in 2011.

It has branches around East Anglia including in Great Yarmouth, Cromer, King's Lynn and Ipswich and also sells its products in Jarrold in Norwich.