Search

Advanced search

Treats in store for customers as family run business celebrates 250 years

PUBLISHED: 15:50 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 December 2019

Patrick Sewell, holding one of the gold envelope's containing a £250 gift card to spend in store.Picture: CT Baker Group

Patrick Sewell, holding one of the gold envelope's containing a £250 gift card to spend in store.Picture: CT Baker Group

Archant

A family run store in Holt is marking its 250-year anniversary of trading in the Georgian town with a 'golden giveaway'.

During each month of the anniversary year, Bakers and Larners of Holt customers will be given a voucher that will be printed at random following their purchase.

One lucky customer per month will be able to exchange their voucher for a gold envelope containing a £250 gift card to spend in store.

You may also want to watch:

Some 70 customers will also receive a silver envelopes containing a gift card worth up to £25 to spend in store.

Jane Gurney-Read, acting managing director of the CT Baker Group, said: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, I am delighted that we are able to give something back to say thank you."

Bakers and Larners forms part of the CT Baker Group which also incorporates CT Baker Builders Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham

The business has also announced that it will be supporting East Anglia's Children Hospices during its milestone year with activities to raise £25,000 planned for the year-long celebration.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Bethany the dog with a wonky face finds forever home

Bethany the dog with a wonky face with her new family Sarah Richards, Sarah's daughter Anastasia Eacope and Matt Lawrence Credit: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists