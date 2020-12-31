Treats in store for customers as family run business celebrates 250 years

A family run store in Holt is marking its 250-year anniversary of trading in the Georgian town with a 'golden giveaway'.

During each month of the anniversary year, Bakers and Larners of Holt customers will be given a voucher that will be printed at random following their purchase.

One lucky customer per month will be able to exchange their voucher for a gold envelope containing a £250 gift card to spend in store.

Some 70 customers will also receive a silver envelopes containing a gift card worth up to £25 to spend in store.

Jane Gurney-Read, acting managing director of the CT Baker Group, said: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, I am delighted that we are able to give something back to say thank you."

Bakers and Larners forms part of the CT Baker Group which also incorporates CT Baker Builders Merchants and Budgens of Holt and Aylsham

The business has also announced that it will be supporting East Anglia's Children Hospices during its milestone year with activities to raise £25,000 planned for the year-long celebration.