Owner of whisky firm restarts daily distillery tours

The owner of the English Whisky Co in Norfolk is running his distillery tours again.

Andrew Nelstrop, who runs the firm from St George’s distillery, in Roudham near Thetford, recently reopened for purchases and has now announced three tours a day will be running seven days a week.

The popular tours were closed because of coronavirus and are now limited to 10 people per tour.

Mr Nelstrop, who recently produced England’s oldest whisky, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we will be resuming our St George’s distillery tours again from Monday, July 20, with booking available from today. Our team have been working really hard to ensure that we’re doing things as safely as possible for your arrival.”

Tours operate at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm but the ‘world whisky’ and ‘ultimate whisky’ tours are not yet running. The Kitchen at St George’s restaurant is also still closed.