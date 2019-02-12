Video

WATCH: The new Tinder-style app helping cows find ‘moooo love’

Will Tudder catch on? A new app is all the rage in the farming industry. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you in the moo–d for love? A new dating app has been launched to help farmers make the right choice in finding their perfect livestock.

Tudder works just like Tinder – you swipe left if a heifer doesn’t take your fancy or right if you think it is a match.

But Norfolk’s farmers are divided over whether the app will work, with some giving it a thumbs up while others are less convinced.

The app, devised ahead of Valentine’s Day, is based on Tinder except the listings are all cows and bulls and their profile is based on their age, their location and the farmer who owns them.

Although the app has been devised tongue-in-cheek, all the listings are real and when you’ve hit a ‘match’ you hear a moo and get taken through to a website where you can actually make a purchase.

But the region’s farmers are unsure whether the app will catch on.

James Runciman, who has a 350-head herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Simmental cattle at Croxton near Fakenham, saw the funny side but actually does think technology needs to be used more by people when buying and selling bulls and cows.

“Many of us need something which makes buying and selling quicker and easier, something which means we don’t have to travel far and wide and so although I appreciate this app has been done as a bit of a joke, I do see the more important message behind it. Many of us as farmers really do engage with the latest technology.”

However, Roger Long, whose farm is in East Dereham, was not so sure.

“I doubt using an app would ever take on, I prefer to go to a livestock market and use my eyes, you need to be able to see an animal, how it presents. Using an app just isn’t for me.”

You can download Tudder in the usual way and scroll through images of cows and bulls for sale from 43,000 farms across the UK.

The firm Hectare, which designed the app, says it “seeks to unite sheepish farm animals with their soulmates”.

Hectare also run digital marketplaces SellMyLivestock and Graindex.