Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

WATCH: The new Tinder-style app helping cows find ‘moooo love’

PUBLISHED: 17:17 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 12 February 2019

Will Tudder catch on? A new app is all the rage in the farming industry. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Will Tudder catch on? A new app is all the rage in the farming industry. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you in the moo–d for love? A new dating app has been launched to help farmers make the right choice in finding their perfect livestock.

Tudder works just like Tinder – you swipe left if a heifer doesn’t take your fancy or right if you think it is a match.

But Norfolk’s farmers are divided over whether the app will work, with some giving it a thumbs up while others are less convinced.

The app, devised ahead of Valentine’s Day, is based on Tinder except the listings are all cows and bulls and their profile is based on their age, their location and the farmer who owns them.

MORE: Would you buy this former church where people can still be buried in the garden?

Although the app has been devised tongue-in-cheek, all the listings are real and when you’ve hit a ‘match’ you hear a moo and get taken through to a website where you can actually make a purchase.

But the region’s farmers are unsure whether the app will catch on.

James Runciman, who has a 350-head herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Simmental cattle at Croxton near Fakenham, saw the funny side but actually does think technology needs to be used more by people when buying and selling bulls and cows.

“Many of us need something which makes buying and selling quicker and easier, something which means we don’t have to travel far and wide and so although I appreciate this app has been done as a bit of a joke, I do see the more important message behind it. Many of us as farmers really do engage with the latest technology.”

However, Roger Long, whose farm is in East Dereham, was not so sure.

“I doubt using an app would ever take on, I prefer to go to a livestock market and use my eyes, you need to be able to see an animal, how it presents. Using an app just isn’t for me.”

You can download Tudder in the usual way and scroll through images of cows and bulls for sale from 43,000 farms across the UK.

The firm Hectare, which designed the app, says it “seeks to unite sheepish farm animals with their soulmates”.

Hectare also run digital marketplaces SellMyLivestock and Graindex.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists