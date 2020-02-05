Search

Thurlow Nunn to close parts distribution centres following regional restructure

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 05 February 2020

Thurlow Nunn has announced it has been awarded regional parts distributor for PSA – the owner of Vauxhall – and will be centralising its operations in Norwich's Hall Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Thurlow Nunn has announced it has been awarded regional parts distributor for PSA - the owner of Vauxhall - and will be centralising its operations in Norwich's Hall Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Thurlow Nunn has announced a restructuring of its business, meaning the closure of its parts distribution sites to centralise in Norwich.

The news comes as Thurlow Nunn has announced it has been awarded regional parts distributor for PSA - the owner of Vauxhall.

The business will now hold its parts operations out of a purpose-built facility in Norwich's Hall Road, instead of across three smaller sites in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Norwich.

All trade parts enquiries and parts administration will now be managed centrally as a result of the announcement.

Bosses at Thurlow Nunn have "categorically" denied any members of staff will be made redundant as a result of the restructure.

As such the 29 people working in current parts distribution will be moved to the Norwich warehouse.

Gary Osborn, regional director and head of aftersales, confirmed that due to the anticipated scale of the restructure Thurlow Nunn would be hiring more people into driver, warehouse, parts advisors and administrator roles.

Thurlow Nunn's showrooms in Beccles, Dereham, Diss, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Holt and King's Lynn will not be impacted.

Mr Osborn said: "While making changes is never easy, as a business we have to react to the market and adjust to the new parts business model implemented by PSA.

"However, we will still have three additional operations in each site. Peugeot sales in Kings Lynn and approved used cars and vans in Great Yarmouth, and now the parts hub in Norwich, as we continue to grow head count and offer local job opportunities, in order to deliver a first class customer service."

Mr Osborn added of the family-run business: "I am delighted that the company is continuing to expand and grow, having started 30 years ago when we had just one garage in Dereham and we now have 13 sites, soon to be 14."

