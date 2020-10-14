Search

Advanced search

Car dealership closes branch because of impact of Covid

PUBLISHED: 16:07 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 14 October 2020

Thurlow Nunn in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Thurlow Nunn in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Archant

The motor dealer Thurlow Nunn is closing one of its Norfolk showrooms.

The team at Thurlow Nunn, which reopened its showrooms in the summer but is now closing in Fakenham. Pic: EDPThe team at Thurlow Nunn, which reopened its showrooms in the summer but is now closing in Fakenham. Pic: EDP

Customers at the dealership in Enterprise Way, Fakenham, received the news by letter. The sales of cars has already closed in Fakenham, and is being handled by the Dereham branch and the service side of the business is due to shut down and transfer across in mid November.

A member of staff said the closure was because of the Covid situation with less cars being bought.

MORE: Landmark city centre building up for rent for £45,000 a year

Thurlow Nunn is a large Vauxhall dealership with showrooms in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Diss, Great Yarmouth, Dereham, Holt and Beccles in Suffolk and Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

The dealership closed throughout lockdown but reopened in June. Back in February, the firm reduced its parts operations, centralising the business in Norwich’s Hall Road instead of across three smaller sites in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Customers vented their dismay at the closure on social media. One posted: “Just received a letter telling me that Thurlow Nunn in Fakenham are closing. Another nail for Fakenham. My nearest for servicing is Dereham or Holt. Or I could go to Norwich or King’s Lynn. What can we do to protect Fakenham?

Another added: “Let’s hope we keep Ford and VW - but use as many independents you can; shop local, buy local, eat local; its the only way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’re having to take beds out’: coronavirus surge hitting hospitals

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Car dealership closes branch because of impact of Covid

Thurlow Nunn in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Twenty-eight children and three staff sent home to isolate after primary school pupil tests positive

Twenty-eight children and three staff have been sent home at Snettisham Primary School after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: Google

First Bus driver in hospital with coronavirus

The bus depot on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth. A driver is in hospital with coronavirus First Bus has confirmed Picture: James Bass

Trees to be cut down on popular Marriott’s Way cycle and walking route in £318,000 project

Cyclists enjoying the Marriott's Way. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk County Council