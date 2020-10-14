Car dealership closes branch because of impact of Covid

Thurlow Nunn in Norwich. Pic: EDP Archant

The motor dealer Thurlow Nunn is closing one of its Norfolk showrooms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team at Thurlow Nunn, which reopened its showrooms in the summer but is now closing in Fakenham. Pic: EDP The team at Thurlow Nunn, which reopened its showrooms in the summer but is now closing in Fakenham. Pic: EDP

Customers at the dealership in Enterprise Way, Fakenham, received the news by letter. The sales of cars has already closed in Fakenham, and is being handled by the Dereham branch and the service side of the business is due to shut down and transfer across in mid November.

A member of staff said the closure was because of the Covid situation with less cars being bought.

MORE: Landmark city centre building up for rent for £45,000 a year

Thurlow Nunn is a large Vauxhall dealership with showrooms in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Diss, Great Yarmouth, Dereham, Holt and Beccles in Suffolk and Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

The dealership closed throughout lockdown but reopened in June. Back in February, the firm reduced its parts operations, centralising the business in Norwich’s Hall Road instead of across three smaller sites in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Customers vented their dismay at the closure on social media. One posted: “Just received a letter telling me that Thurlow Nunn in Fakenham are closing. Another nail for Fakenham. My nearest for servicing is Dereham or Holt. Or I could go to Norwich or King’s Lynn. What can we do to protect Fakenham?

Another added: “Let’s hope we keep Ford and VW - but use as many independents you can; shop local, buy local, eat local; its the only way.”