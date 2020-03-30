Search

Advanced search

BrightHouse collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 14:50 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 30 March 2020

The Brighthouse store in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brighthouse store in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

BrightHouse has collapsed into administration - putting jobs and its three stores in Norfolk at risk.  The weekly payment store has now called in administrators Grant Thornton to take over the business.

BrightHouse has stores in King’s Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, in Great Yarmouth and in Norwich.

Overall it has 2,400 members of staff ad 240 stores.

MORE: Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Details about potential closures or job losses have not been revealed.

John Colley, associate dean at Warwick Business School, said: “Those companies without cash or only limited availability of credit have a major problem.

“Many businesses simply do not have access to adequate cash or credit lines and will disappear during the next six months, only the strongest will survive.

“Unless there is significant government underwriting of bank debt many loans will be foreclosed and banks will not be keen to increase their exposure. “In effect this is Darwinist survival of the fittest compressed into six months. Business will not be the same again.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

Auctioneers cancel first auction in 163 years

TW Gaze has cancelled its first ever auction. Photo: Harriet Orrell

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24