What’s it like working with your mum?

'Baby dinosaur' and 'mummy dinosaur' Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure and his mum, Caroline, who is senior advisory officer, also working at Roarr! Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, CAROLINE CULOT spoke to three firms keeping it in the family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four generations; Brenda who is Valerie Watson-Brown's mum with daughter, Faye and baby Maisie. Pic: Valerie Watson-Brown. Four generations; Brenda who is Valerie Watson-Brown's mum with daughter, Faye and baby Maisie. Pic: Valerie Watson-Brown.

It’s a mum and daughter team at marketing agency The Lively Crew where the MD Valerie Watson-Brown works with marketing manager, daughter Faye Bullard. They’ve worked together since Faye left school, even though the 30 year-old, who has just returned after maternity leave, did work for another firm for a short while – but she came back.

MORE; ‘My leg was numb and I was told I could die in six months’

The Lively Crew, based in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, offers a full marketing service and Valerie and Faye work side by side.

Valerie said: “You understand each other, we do cross swords occasionally, that’s business but she can read me like a book. I think you put more passion into a business when it’s family but you can find yourselves talking about work around the dinner table, and you just have to manage that.

Angela and Nikki Goody, who both work at PFG, pictured here after getting tickets for the opening of the London Olympics. Pic: Nikki Goody. Angela and Nikki Goody, who both work at PFG, pictured here after getting tickets for the opening of the London Olympics. Pic: Nikki Goody.

“We just look at each other sometimes and it’s just a look or that nod which no one else would recognise.”

Valerie said they keep things professional in that Faye doesn’t call her mum in the office. Faye said: “It’s challenging at times but we get on really well. Sometimes weekend dinners can turn into work chat, we try to work on getting the balance right.”

At the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure venue, mums actually go free on Mother’s Day with a paying guest but company director Adam Goymour’s mother Caroline is already there because they too work together. Caroline is a senior advisory officer and Adam has worked at the venue since he was in his late teens, becoming the park manager and then the boss.

“It’s really nice having mum working here, she tends to work in the office next door to mine. I will be taking my mother to the Assembly House for some breakfast on Mother’s Day and treating her to some flowers. We will then be taking a trip to Roarr! afterwards.”

Faye Bullard and mum Valerie Watson-Brown who work together at The Lively Crew. Valerie is MD and Faye is the marketing manager. Pic: Valerie Watson-Brown. Faye Bullard and mum Valerie Watson-Brown who work together at The Lively Crew. Valerie is MD and Faye is the marketing manager. Pic: Valerie Watson-Brown.

At financial services firm PFG in Norwich, insurance broker Nikki Goody works with her mum, Angela, who is the finance director.

“I absolutely love it, we are a close family and even though I’ve seen mum all day, I still go home for dinner every Tuesday.”

Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure and his mum, Caroline, who is senior advisory officer, also working at Roarr! Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant. Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure and his mum, Caroline, who is senior advisory officer, also working at Roarr! Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

The team at The Lively Crew with Faye and Valerie in the centre. Pic: www.thelivelycrew.co.uk The team at The Lively Crew with Faye and Valerie in the centre. Pic: www.thelivelycrew.co.uk

Angela Ward, who is finance director at PFG. Pic: PFG. Angela Ward, who is finance director at PFG. Pic: PFG.

Faye Bullard at work as marketing manager at the Lively Crew. Pic: www.thelivelycrew.co.uk Faye Bullard at work as marketing manager at the Lively Crew. Pic: www.thelivelycrew.co.uk