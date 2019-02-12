Search

Thousands of youngsters turn out for Norfolk careers festival

PUBLISHED: 14:50 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 07 March 2019

Students at the REME stand at the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival 2019. Picture: Archant

Thousands of young people looking to get a head-start in their careers attended the Norfolk Skills and Career Festival 2019.

More than 6,000 children from across schools and colleges in the East of England met at the Norfolk Showground to speak to experts in fields from the military to finance.

The festival is a joint effort by a number of Norfolk bodies, including Norfolk County Council, the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Easton and Otley College, City College Norwich, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, Norwich School and Beacon East.

More than 70 exhibitors attended the show which began yesterday and continues today.

L/Cpl Sam Downing is Norfolk born and bred and joined the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as an apprentice.

He said: “I wish I had an event like this when I was younger. These are fantastic opportunities for us to showcase what REME and the Army has to offer but also get to talk about what we do here.”

He added: “We always have a lot of potential we come across at events like this, and it opens up people’s eyes as well. A lot of people think the Army is just about fighting, whereas with this job we do the fixing and the fighting. It’s about recognising that talent and hopefully seeing them join the corps.”

Michael Crookes, 15, a student at Ormiston Victory Academy, said: “I’ve been looking largely at animal and food stands today. I’d like to either work as a zookeeper, or be a chef.

“The conversations I’ve had today have been really helpful. I’ve learnt a lot in particular about how food is made.

“I was really impressed by the festival as soon as I walked in, it’s really busy. I came here hoping to get more knowledge about what I was interested in, and it’s definitely done that.”

Classmate Katy Care, 14, said: “The stands I’ve been looking at today are the animal and performing arts stands. I’m interested in going into a more physical job than being in an office, so I wanted to get more information on those.

“The people I’ve spoken to have been really helpful. I think for people who don’t know what they want to be it’d be even more helpful for.”

