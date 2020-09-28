Search

Town’s TUI holiday shop closes

PUBLISHED: 10:25 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 28 September 2020

TUI's holiday store in Thetford, Kings Street, has permanently closed its doors. Photo: Google Maps

A TUI holiday store has officially closed its doors in a town.

Thetford’s TUI branch, located on King Street, has “permanently” closed, the company has confirmed.

A TUI UK spokesman said: “We can confirm that we’ve made the very difficult decision to permanently close the TUI retail store in Thetford.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and our amazing retail advisors for all their hard work.”

Mark Palmer is a Thetford resident who posted on the town’s community Facebook page following its closure.

He said: I’m sure like many others who have used the shop, I’ve had an email to say the Thetford TUI store has been permanently closed.

“Shame, another shop in town closes and means further to go to book future holidays face to face.

“Hope the staff get relocated by TUI, always found them very helpful in the past.”

