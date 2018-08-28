Search

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

PUBLISHED: 06:57 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 06 February 2019

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Rent-to-own company BrightHouse has announced that one of its Norfolk stores will be among 30 shops which will shut.

The store in King Street, Thetford, is one of those which the Watford-based company has decided to close.

Customers at the company pay an amount each month for products until they have paid the total cost.

The company, which employs about 3,000 people, is shutting a tenth of its shops, with 350 jobs set to go.

A spokesman said: “We are working to redeploy as many people as possible into alternative roles but redundancies will be inevitable.”

The company says customers affected will be able to pay for their products at other stores, online or via PayPoint.

The closures come as the Financial Conduct Authority brings in a cap on the interest rates which such companies can charge customers.

BrightHouse stores in St Stephens Street in Norwich, Market Gates in Great Yarmouth, Broad Street in King’s Lynn and London Road North in Lowestoft will remain open.

