Dessert restaurant and takeaway with 50 flavours opens for business

Owner of The Sweet Kingdom, Ahmed Elbayoumi, outside of his dessert restaurant in Thetford. Photo: Ahmed Elbayoumi Ahmed Elbayoumi

Waffles, cookie dough and milkshakes will be on offer at a dessert restaurant and takeaway which has opened for business in a town centre.

Owner of The Sweet Kingdom, Ahmed Elbayoumi, with his staff outside of the restaurant in Thetford. Photo: Ahmed Elbayoumi Owner of The Sweet Kingdom, Ahmed Elbayoumi, with his staff outside of the restaurant in Thetford. Photo: Ahmed Elbayoumi

With around 50 flavours and mouth-watering treats to choose from, The Sweet Kingdom, located on Guildhall Street, in Thetford, hopes to bring something a little different to the town.

After launching on Wednesday, September 30, its owner, Ahmed Elbayoumi, formerly from London, said they had a busy opening night as families were keen to try out the dessert delivery service.

The 33-year-old said: “I used to work on market stalls in London and I worked for a famous dessert place for about a year. When I came to Thetford, I realised there is nothing like that here.

“So I got the idea to continue what I was doing and start a business in the town.

The Sweet Kingdom has opened its doors in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson The Sweet Kingdom has opened its doors in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

“I bought this place about a year ago, but the condition of the building was very bad, it was dirty and the machines were around 20 years old.

“It took about six months to refurbish the whole shop, I ordered new machinery and equipment and cleaned everything - now we have a five-star hygiene rating.”

With a choice of sitting in, ordering for collection or delivery to your doorstep - resuming next week - customers can choose from waffles, crepes, cookie dough, milkshakes, ice creams or smoothies, with a range of well-known toppings and flavours.

It includes vegan, gluten free and dairy free options.

The Sweet Kingdom has opened its doors in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson The Sweet Kingdom has opened its doors in Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Emily Thomson

Mr Elbayoumi added: “Everyone loves desserts and what we do is quite special. We have almost 50 flavours, chocolate bars and sauces. There is something for everyone.”

Despite a difficult time for businesses amid the pandemic, Mr Elbayoumi said he feels hopeful his business will do well and has all measures in place to ensure the safety of his staff and customers.

The shop is open from 4pm to 10pm during week days and 12pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Elbayoumi said they are also on the hunt for delivery drivers, with hopes to resume the delivery service next week.

