See inside this Georgian rectory for sale for £1.1 million with its own medieval moat

PUBLISHED: 09:02 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 04 July 2020

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

A Norfolk rectory has gone on sale with its very own moat complete with a ‘Monet’ bridge over the water.

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: BedfordsThe beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

The Old Rectory, Beeston, situated 10 miles from Fakenham and Swaffham, comes with a moat, believed to date from medieval times and a bridge over it like Monet’s famous painting Bridge over a Pond of Waterlilies.

MORE: 'We've paid for something that doesn't exist': Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

The grounds of the beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: BedfordsThe grounds of the beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

The house, which dates to 1780, also comes with a distinctive red painted drawing room, a dining room, snug, wine room and kitchen/breakfast room. There are six bedrooms as well as a one bedroom cottage and a home office and studio. There’s even an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a kitchen garden.

Outside, which totals 1.23 acres, is described by agents Bedfords as offering “idyllic, secluded grounds.”

The rectory served the village church of St Mary’s which dates partly from the 14th century.

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: BedfordsThe beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: BedfordsThe beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: BedfordsThe beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

