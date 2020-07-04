See inside this Georgian rectory for sale for £1.1 million with its own medieval moat

The beautiful house for sale for £1.1 million. Pic: Bedfords

A Norfolk rectory has gone on sale with its very own moat complete with a ‘Monet’ bridge over the water.

The Old Rectory, Beeston, situated 10 miles from Fakenham and Swaffham, comes with a moat, believed to date from medieval times and a bridge over it like Monet’s famous painting Bridge over a Pond of Waterlilies.

The house, which dates to 1780, also comes with a distinctive red painted drawing room, a dining room, snug, wine room and kitchen/breakfast room. There are six bedrooms as well as a one bedroom cottage and a home office and studio. There’s even an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a kitchen garden.

Outside, which totals 1.23 acres, is described by agents Bedfords as offering “idyllic, secluded grounds.”

The rectory served the village church of St Mary’s which dates partly from the 14th century.

