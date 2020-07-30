One of Norfolk’s oldest manor houses for sale for £625,000

The Old Manor House, for sale for offers in excess of £625,000. Pic: Sowerbys Archant

An old thatched manor which dates to the 1500s with its own chapel is for sale in Bacton.

The Old Manor House is a Grade II listed brick and flint property with an entrance hall with a brick floor and ornately carved doors.

The sitting room has a feature central fireplace with a carved surround and the drawing room has a wood-burning stove, double doors leading to the front and a stained glass window into what was a former chapel.

Now used as a store room, the chapel, which has a second pair of stained glass mullioned windows looking in to the hall, could make a study, say agents Sowerbys. There is a shower room, kitchen with a gas Aga and utility room. Upstairs are three bedrooms, all with some exposed timbers.

Outside the property is set in approximately 0.75 acres with a secluded entrance leading to a parking area. There’s a garden, orchard, kitchen garden and a range of traditional, unconverted brick and flint outbuildings.

