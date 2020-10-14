Search

Popular pub and hotel up for rent for £50,000 a year

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 October 2020

The George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

The George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

A popular mid Norfolk pub and hotel is up for rent after closing two months ago.

The George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham. Photo: Denise BradleyThe George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

The George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham, which has been empty since the former owners left in the middle of August, is now up for let in a new free of tie lease at £50,000 per year.

Gareth and Rebecca Williams, who ran the pub together for six years, decided not to renew their lease on the Dereham venue so they could spend more time with family.

Now, the pub is being advertised by lettings agent Christie & Co on behalf of its owners, Wellington Pub Company.

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail NicholsonFormer owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

On the listing, the agents said: “On the edge of the town centre, overlooking a busy road junction, the George Hotel is within sight of the High Street which boasts a number of branded and independent retailers, restaurants, and bars.

The pub has a large bar with conservatory that could fit seating for 70 people, a restaurant with seating 36 and a further outside area with room for 40 people.

It also has a large car park with 40 spaces at the rear of the premises and 10 en-suite hotel rooms.

