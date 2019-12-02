Video

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A pub in a village near Norwich has closed as its landlords embark on a new chapter away from pulling pints.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will officially close the doors on The Dog Inn, in Horsford, on December 6, but have stopped trading after a nine-year stint at the pub.

Their remaining few days will be spent finding new homes for the pub's fittings and fixtures, before they jet off to sunnier shores.

The pair announced in May they would be stepping down, saying at the time that while they would miss landlord life, it felt like the right time.

MORE: Landlord and landlady of village's last remaining pub to retire

Mr Smith said they had enjoyed a farewell party with customers on Saturday, who they said had given them a throw with pictures and memories from the last nine years on it as a leaving gift.

"We have met some really nice people over the years," he said.

"We have met some not-so-nice people too, but the majority of our customers have been lovely, and we do just want to give a massive thank you to them for all the support over the years."

He said they were now sorting through decorations and fixtures, and had managed to help some local people as a final farewell.

"We have helped someone who had been homeless but found a flat, who has now got carpets," he said, "and someone else with a business who was struggling and we've helped them with some items."

MORE: What is life like as a pub landlord?

Their new chapter will see them pack their belongings into a campervan and begin a three-month stint touring around sunny Spain.

It will be the end of an era - as well as running The Dog Inn for nine years, the couple also previously ran both pubs in the village.

In August, speaking as part of a feature looking at life as a pub landlord, the pair said that times were challenging, with the volume of customers dropping as people's drinking habits evolved.

They said life as a landlord involved long days, and that a focus on food had seen some pubs struggle.