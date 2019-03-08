Boost for local firms as prom season in full swing

IES Breckland had itsYear 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. Photo: IES Breckland

The spray tans are booked along with the nails, lashes and the limo because it's prom season. And local businesses are cashing in as the average spend per child can be as much as £500.

IES Breckland recently held its Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland recently held its Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. Photo: IES Breckland

Students don't just want to look the part for their big night but also want to arrive in style like an A-lister too. Most special occasion vehicles from limos to a hummer are booked out as far in advance as January.

The cost per child that parents need to fork out varies but can be as much as £500 with the biggest spend being on a dress or suit.

One of the biggest prom nights for local businesses is on Friday when many schools including Thorpe St Andrew and Hellesdon High both hold their proms at different venues.

IES Breckland had its Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had its Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. Photo: IES Breckland

Diane Harper, who runs Silverline Limousines based in Blofield, along with Kevin Kitteridge, said the cost ranged from £200-£500 for a vehicle, with the most popular being the bright red Hummer, the only one of its type in Norfolk. "You can seat up to eight people meaning when they share the cost, it's actually quite reasonable and we treat them like weddings, so we only hire one out a night. They also get a glass of non-alcoholic bubbly.

The Hummer eight seater limo is a popular prom choice offered by Blofield based Silverline Limousines. Pic: submitted The Hummer eight seater limo is a popular prom choice offered by Blofield based Silverline Limousines. Pic: submitted

"At this time of year, it's huge business for us, it is absolutely manic. Some cars have been booked since January, but other people are still ringing us this week. We will have absolutely every suitable vehicle out of our total fleet of 24 booked out, and every year it just seems to get bigger and better."

One of the biggest proms is Thorpe St Andrew High School's night at Sprowston Manor Hotel this Friday where the arrival in a limo is a big part of the event and so busy, it can take up to two hours for students to get escorted inside.

Ella Johnson, a hair stylist at The Salon Hair & Beauty in Thorpe St Andrew, said girls booked in for spray tans in advance of the prom then returned for false lashes, gel nails and for their hair to be styled - costing up to £95 each. "Most girls want their hair put up or curled, it's definitely become our busiest time of the year and has given us a real boost."

Hazel Hallett set up her business Party & Prom in Long Stratton five years ago and stocks about 600 dresses. "Prices range from £50 to £250 or more but I would say the average people spend is a couple of hundred. Navy blue is always very popular."

Norfolk mum, Mel Rudgley-Coleman spent about £500 on her daughter Ella's prom. "I indulged her with the dress which was £300, the limo was £100 each, hair was £50, nails £45 and accessories such as shoes and a bag were £50."