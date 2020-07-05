‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Diners at a Norfolk restaurant described its new outdoor pods as “wonderful”, as part of measures to keep customers safe as lockdown eases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owner and chef Josh Green checks on diners inside the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John, Cambridgeshire, as it reopens following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Owner and chef Josh Green checks on diners inside the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John, Cambridgeshire, as it reopens following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Barn Restaurant, in Terrington St John, near King’s Lynn, has installed five dining bubbles which help to ensure social distancing.

The pods, which cost restaurant owner, Josh Green, £12,000, can seat couples and tables of up to six people.

Mr Green said he got the idea for the pods from seeing similar structures used in America and on London’s Embankment at Christmas.

“They are very, very booked up,” he said. “It’s gone a bit crazy.”

A waitress takes orders from the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A waitress takes orders from the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At the restaurant waiters in face visors serve diners, leaving food on a table outside the pods for them to collect themselves if preferred.

Robert Rose, 71, who lives nearby, dined in one of the pods with his wife Nanette and two of their friends.

He said: “We do miss eating out and socialising but it’s nice to be back.”

Mrs Rose, 70, described the pods as “wonderful”.

Sally and David Clayton enjoy a meal in one of the outdoor dining pods. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Sally and David Clayton enjoy a meal in one of the outdoor dining pods. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Dining pods the latest foodie trend as restaurants reopen after lockdown

The restaurant normally has 100 covers inside, but this has been more than halved to allow for two-metre social distancing.

The addition of the outdoor pods has helped limit the impact of restrictions on the restaurant’s capacity.

Guests must use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the pods, and Mr Green said the pods are chemically cleaned after each use.

The pods, which are air-conditioned and heated, have proved popular and weekends are booked up until September.