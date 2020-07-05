Search

Advanced search

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 05 July 2020

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Diners at a Norfolk restaurant described its new outdoor pods as “wonderful”, as part of measures to keep customers safe as lockdown eases.

Owner and chef Josh Green checks on diners inside the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John, Cambridgeshire, as it reopens following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireOwner and chef Josh Green checks on diners inside the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John, Cambridgeshire, as it reopens following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Barn Restaurant, in Terrington St John, near King’s Lynn, has installed five dining bubbles which help to ensure social distancing.

The pods, which cost restaurant owner, Josh Green, £12,000, can seat couples and tables of up to six people.

Mr Green said he got the idea for the pods from seeing similar structures used in America and on London’s Embankment at Christmas.

“They are very, very booked up,” he said. “It’s gone a bit crazy.”

A waitress takes orders from the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireA waitress takes orders from the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At the restaurant waiters in face visors serve diners, leaving food on a table outside the pods for them to collect themselves if preferred.

Robert Rose, 71, who lives nearby, dined in one of the pods with his wife Nanette and two of their friends.

He said: “We do miss eating out and socialising but it’s nice to be back.”

Mrs Rose, 70, described the pods as “wonderful”.

Sally and David Clayton enjoy a meal in one of the outdoor dining pods. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireSally and David Clayton enjoy a meal in one of the outdoor dining pods. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Dining pods the latest foodie trend as restaurants reopen after lockdown

The restaurant normally has 100 covers inside, but this has been more than halved to allow for two-metre social distancing.

The addition of the outdoor pods has helped limit the impact of restrictions on the restaurant’s capacity.

Guests must use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the pods, and Mr Green said the pods are chemically cleaned after each use.

The pods, which are air-conditioned and heated, have proved popular and weekends are booked up until September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pubs reopen: Saturday night but not as you remember it

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: German clubs eye £25m swoop for Godfrey but Newcastle also keen

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey takes the ball cleanly as he tackles Tariq Lamptey, with the Brighton defender's dive for a penalty waved away by the referee Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images