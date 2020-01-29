Search

29 January, 2020 - 06:00
Inside the Tamarind Tree's new spa which has opened on the top floor. Picture: Archant

Archant

The spa has opened on the first floor of the Tamarind Tree Thai restaurant in All Saints Street.

The spa will also offer beauty treatments including manicures and pedicures. Picture:ArchantThe spa will also offer beauty treatments including manicures and pedicures. Picture:Archant

Owner Peerada Johnson trained in Thai massage in Bangkok and always dreamed of opening her own spa.

In 2015 she set up the Tamarind Tree with her husband but never had use for the first floor of the building.

Mrs Johnson said: "The Tamarind Tree is the perfect size for the amount of customers we get, so we didn't want to expand upstairs. I have always wanted to run my own spa and it made sense to use the space for something.

"There was some debate about whether or not the reception of the spa should be downstairs but we decided that it was better to have it all together, and it's turned out so well. It's so peaceful up here despite being in the city centre."

The spa currently has four treatment rooms but Mrs Johnson is hoping to reconfigure the area and add a fifth before Valentine's Day.

"We didn't really know how it would turn out," Mrs Johnson added. "But the response from customers has been really positive."

Mrs Johnson has been working in the spa industry for more than 20 years and has insisted that any staff who will work in the spa are trained to the same standards.

Staff working on the spa's nail bar will also be trained to a high standard, she said.

Currently the full selection of treatments which will eventually be on offer is not available, such as the body scrub and wrap treatments.

In February Mrs Johnson is hoping to offer a combined package with the Tamarind Tree.

"For Valentine's Day I'd like to do a deal where you can have a meal downstairs and then come upstairs for a treatment," she said.

"In the future I'd like to do hen party deals or similar, so you can have some Prosecco downstairs before coming up for treatments," she said.

