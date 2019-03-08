Talks continue into seaweed farming proposal

Seaweed in Sea Palling. Picture: Colin Inglis (c) copyright citizenside.com

Discussions over plans to set up the UK’s first commercial seaweed farming operation off the coast of Wells are progressing positively, the town’s mayor has said.

Sustainable Seaweed wants to set up a farm approximately 6km off the coast of Wells in an area the size of around three football pitches.

The proposals were originally discussed at a town council meeting in January, where company directors Jeff Eneberi and Sahil Shah gave a presentation.

Mayor of Wells, Mike Gates, said the directors are still in the process of talking to local stakeholders but he believes the early signs are positive.

He said: “I’m very encouraged by the way things are going. They are certainly moving it forward.

“It’s a great opportunity if it can be brought off the ground. Like all these things there are issues to overcome.”