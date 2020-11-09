Search

Advanced search

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

PUBLISHED: 05:23 10 November 2020

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

© Richard Bloom

A Norfolk firm is being inundated with requests to turn garden ponds into swimming lakes.

Paul Mercer, managing director of the Swimming Pond Company, based in Bressingham. Pic: www.theswimingpondcompany.co.ukPaul Mercer, managing director of the Swimming Pond Company, based in Bressingham. Pic: www.theswimingpondcompany.co.uk

With more people at home in lockdown, people are looking to adapt their ponds for swimming.

David and Victoria Beckham are currently creating one at their home in the Cotswolds and Bake Off’s Prue Leith has a lake at her Oxfordshire home.

MORE: Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck tour cancelled because of Covid

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond CompanyA swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

But you’ll need a celebrity-style salary because they cost around £75,000. And, at this time of year, they’re only for the hardy becausse the water is very cold.

Paul Mercer, managing director of the Swimming Pond Company, based in Bressingham, near Diss, said the idea has really caught on during Covid with ten swimming ponds planned for customers over the next 12 months.

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond CompanyA swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

He said: “In the spring lockdown, we stopped construction but the phone just kept ringing, we’ve never had so many enquiries. People were at home, the weather was fantastic. Some people had a house in London and were staying at their home in the country.

“Swimming in a pond, in crystal clear water, is a real antidote to stress. One customer described it as ‘swimming in a Monet painting’, it is fantastic and so different from swimming in a pool or the sea. It’s like swimming through rain, the water is soft, there is no smell of chemicals like chlorine, no salt. The bottom isn’t muddy or silty and the water isn’t cloudy. You don’t have to have a shower afterwards because you feel clean.”

Mr Mercer developed the concept after going to university, aged 35, to do a landscape and garden design degree and travelling. “Some of my happiest times were swimming in rock pools in South Africa or in New Zealand, surrounded by trees, and a swimming pond is all about bringing that experience to your own home.”

You can have a pond that’s already in your garden adapted or built from scratch with the swimming part from 1.2ms to 2.4ms deep. Part of the pond will be for aquatic plants and the other for swimming, with an internal wall dividing the two, and the water needs to have a low nutrient content so no algae develops. The pond will therefore attract wildlife such as birds but you won’t end up swimming with toads or frogs. But ducks need to be discouraged, Mr Mercer said, as they’ll eat the plants and increase the nutrients.

A swimming pond. Pic: The Swimming Pond CompanyA swimming pond. Pic: The Swimming Pond Company

The water is so clear, it’s safe to even take in your mouth, said Mr Mercer, because of its filter system which also helps warm the water up to 28 degrees in the summer.

You may also want to watch:

David Beckham is building a swimming pond at his home. Pic: EDPDavid Beckham is building a swimming pond at his home. Pic: EDP

Bake Off's Prue Leith has a swimming lake. Pic: PABake Off's Prue Leith has a swimming lake. Pic: PA

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

‘It’s a running joke’ - Norfolk railway bridge among top 10 of most hit in UK

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

Dozens of students isolating after high schools confirm new Covid cases

Springwood High School Headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Farke expects injured trio to return for Boro clash

Ben Gibson is expected to be fit for the trip to former club Middlesbrough. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mumba and Martin have given City U21s extra motivation ahead of Trophy clash with Cheltenham

Bali Mumba will not be in EFL Trophy action for Norwich City U21s after his first team action against Swansea on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Dutch agri-food sector launches virtual trade mission to East Anglia

Remco Lucassen, international project manager at OostNL, the East Netherlands Development Agency. Picture: Eric Brinkhorst