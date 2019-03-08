Barbers have become accustomed to being asked for a “Peaky Blinders cut” on the back of the hit BBC television series.

And now fans in Norwich can have their barnet cut by the actual barber who looks after the famous locks of the stars of the show including Arthur and Tommy Shelby.

Swagger & Jacks, in Orford Hill, has welcomed hairstylist to the stars Julie Nightingale to its team.

Julie, who hails from Cromer but who now lives in Norwich, has a prolific career in hair and beauty having worked on a long line of television shows including the new Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as Silent Witness, Waking the Dead and movies like Pirates of the Caribbean.

Originally trained in Yarmouth, she has also worked on music videos for bands including Coldplay and commercials advertising everything from Crunchy Nut Cornflakes to Philadelphia cheese.

Mark Young, director, Swagger & Jacks and Julie Nightingale. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant. Mark Young, director, Swagger & Jacks and Julie Nightingale. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

She’s now working at Swagger & Jacks while still fitting in a demanding filming schedule in London and Manchester.

Because of confidentiality agreements, Julie has to remain tight-lipped over much to do with Peaky Blinders and stressed she did not create the now famous haircut which has given the actors such as Cillian Murphy, who plays the main character Tommy Shelby, such a unique look.

“A hair and make up designer came up with the haircut and originally persuaded the actors to have it but now it’s become the look,” said Julie, who works predominantly with the actor Paul Anderson. He plays the violent Arthur Shelby, the eldest of the brothers in the series.

The central characters of the BBC series Peaky Blinders with Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson with the much desired hair cuts. Pic: BBC. The central characters of the BBC series Peaky Blinders with Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson with the much desired hair cuts. Pic: BBC.

Such is the need for continuity, the actors sometimes need to have their hair cut a couple of times a week while filming.

So, what exactly is the Peaky Blinders cut? Julie won’t give away any trade secrets but it’s basically a harshly shaved back and side undercut with longer hair on top which is worn in a variety of styles from a simple side parting to a quiff or slicked back.

“Many men who sit down in our barber chairs bring in a picture from Peaky Blinders, it has reinvented the industry,” said Mark Young, director at Swagger & Jacks. “But of course we and Julie can do a lot more than a version of this cut,” he added.

Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur, with Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Pic: BBC. Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur, with Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Pic: BBC.

Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Pic: BBC. Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. Pic: BBC.