Free shuttle bus to run between city and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this summer

Thousands of families can take advantage of a new free shuttle bus to and from a popular theme park this summer.

The dinobus, operated by First Eastern Counties Buses, will pick up passengers at nine different locations across Norwich before stopping at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade.

It will run seven days a week from Monday, July 29, and Sunday, September 1, from Norwich railway station to the attraction's admissions office.

Adam Goymour, company director of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "We are trialling it for the summer holiday period but the appetite for it is very high."

He said the main aims of the bus were to make the park more accessible for families using public transport and reduce the attraction's environmental impact.

"You only have to listen to the news. If we don't take action now it will be too late. We want to lead the way forward.

"We are a business and need to get people here and we are using public transport to do it."

He added: "I think the dinobus will prove to be a great success. If it is we will run it again."

The busiest time of year for the park is August when on average 60,000 people visit.

Mr Goymour said fewer than 1pc of visitors use public transport to get to the site.

"We are trying to improve that."

David Jordan, marketing manager for First Eastern Counties Buses, said: "We are really happy to work with Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. It encourages people to use public transport which is infinitely more sustainable than using a car."

Passengers can use the 40-minute bus journey on a first come, first served basis.

It will start at Norwich railway station and pick up at Castle Meadow (stand CV); Norwich bus station (stand E); Charles Square on Dereham Road; Lidl supermarket on Mile Cross Road; Hellesdon Hospital on Drayton High Road; The Cock pub in Drayton; Fakenham Road and Cypress Close in Taverham; and Fakenham Road and Beech Avenue in Taverham.

The dinobus will leave the railway station and theme park at 8.55am and 10.25am, Mondays to Saturdays. On Sundays it will leave the station at 9.25am and 10.55am. It leaves the park at 3.30pm and 5pm Monday-Sunday. Visit www.firstgroup.com/roarr