Suffolk seaside towns make top 10 in national survey - but Yarmouth ranks among bottom

PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 08 June 2019

Clockwise from left, Southwold, Great Yarmouth, Blakeney and Wells. Photos: Mark Bullimore, Ian Burt, James Bass and Southwold Pier.

Archant

Two Suffolk seaside resorts feature in the UK's top 10 coastal destinations - but Great Yarmouth appears among the bottom 10 towns, according to the annual Which? British Seaside Survey.

Britain's best and worst seaside towns have been revealed in the survey commissioned by the consumer group, which ranks almost 100 UK coastal destinations.

A poll of more than 3,000 holidaymakers saw visitors rating 96 seaside destinations in 10 categories, which included the quality of the beach, attractions, scenery, food and drink, accommodation, peace and quiet and value for money.

And in the search to find the country's most highly rated resort, Aldeburgh and Southwold finished in joint eighth place.

The consumer group said Suffolk drew praise in the poll, with the region promising a serene escape from the crowds, as both seaside towns scored five stars for peace and quiet.

Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury said: "Anything that brings more people to our town is a great thing.

"It's got a great beach, great pier, great people - it's the whole package."

According to the consumer group's survey, three Norfolk resorts feature in the top 20 destinations.

Blakeney features just outside the top 10, in 11th place, with Sheringham in 14th and Wells-next-the-Sea in 16th.

Cromer is ranked in 50th position, with Hunstanton in 74th and Lowestoft in 76th.

Great Yarmouth is listed in 90th position out of 96 destinations with an overall town score of 53 per cent.

Topping the Which? survey to find Britain's best seaside destination was Bamburgh in Northumberland - a village with a population of 400.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, said: "These ratings won't make happy reading for some of those destinations many of us remember from childhood breaks of times gone by, which may have failed to keep pace with trendier destinations or those offering a better overall experience for our hard-earned cash.

"But whether you fancy blowing out the cobwebs in Bamburgh, pottering around in Portmeirion or taking your bucket and spade to St Mawes, it's clear that the great British seaside has something for everyone."

- In response to the survey's results, we'll be looking at the people and places that make Yarmouth great. If you have any reasons, email them to mark.boggis@archant.co.uk

