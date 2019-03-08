'Most romantic' hotel in Norfolk opens new restaurant

Strattons Hotel owner Vanessa Scott.

A well-known hotel is preparing to launch a new eatery.

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham are getting ready to launch a new eatery next month.

The new restaurant at Strattons Hotel in Swaffham, named After Five, will start service from November 11, immediately after the current café on site, 'CoCoes', closes.

The menu claims to take a modern approach to fresh, veg-led dishes with much of the produce coming from local specialist suppliers, sourced by Starlings and Barsby's and the owner's gardens or friends' gardens.

Strattons owner Vanessa Scott, said: "Eating out has changed dramatically since the hotel opened in 1990, especially the more traditional style of restaurant where diners sign up to eat three or more courses.

"We will be opening from 5pm offering lighter more flexible dishes responding to market demand. We encourage you to order a few dishes each and share.

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham are getting ready to launch a new eatery next month.

"It's an exciting time and quality and ethical values will still be at the fore of our thinking."

On the menu will be anything from chicken meatballs with preserved lemon & chilli jelly too pan cooked mackerel, dill mayo or Slow roast leg of lamb to share.

Mrs Scott added: "This will give the hotel longer service times offering customers wishing to eat after work, have an early supper, meet up with friends somewhere to go and eat and relax."

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham are getting ready to launch a new eatery next month.

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham was named the 2019 Good Hotel Guide Editor's Romantic Choice.

Among the romantic features the judges identified in the hotel's 14 rooms and suites were open fires, four-poster beds, freestanding baths at the foot of the bed with room for two, a Moroccan-style tented ceiling, a private decked balcony and cinema screen.

The hotels restaurant was also awarded the Eastern Daily Press Norfolk Food and Drink Award for 'best afternoon tea' in 2016.

The Strattons Hotel run a themed afternoon tea every month from midday and previous themes have included Aladdin, LEGO and Phantom of the Opera.

Bookings are available by calling 01760 723845 or emailing enquiries@strattonshotel.com.