Search

Advanced search

Third ‘outstanding’ CQC accolade for care homes group puts it in ‘very exclusive club’

PUBLISHED: 09:46 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 17 January 2019

From left, Cath Catchpole and children Roger Catchpole and Ruth French Picture: GREGG BROWN

From left, Cath Catchpole and children Roger Catchpole and Ruth French Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk care home group launched just a few years ago as a farm diversification has achieved a remarkable industry accolade, with three of its five homes now rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Staff and residents at Stowlangtoft Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their 'outstanding' CQC rating Picture: STOW HEALTHCAREStaff and residents at Stowlangtoft Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their 'outstanding' CQC rating Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

CQC inspectors paid an unannounced visit to Stowlangtoft Hall near Bury St Edmunds, which is run by farming family the Catchpoles, in October.

They rated the home ‘outstanding’ overall, and outstanding in ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories - two of five reviewed.

MORE – ‘Amazing’ achievement as care homes business scoops top industry award

“Care and compassion was at the heart of the ethos of staff’s practice and fundamental to the care people and also their relatives received,” they said.

“Staff understood the level of care needed to ensure a truly person-centred service was delivered to people. This involved understanding and recognising the small detail that was vital and unique to each person.”

Roger Catchpole at Brandon Park nursing home, which has also gained an 'outstanding' rating from inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWNRoger Catchpole at Brandon Park nursing home, which has also gained an 'outstanding' rating from inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Registered manager Sally Chilvers, described by inspectors as “passionate about the care being delivered and ensuring people had the best care”, said she was “absolutely thrilled”. “I couldn’t quite believe it when the news came through. For me, it is extra special for the home to be recognised for its ‘outstanding’ care,” she said.

Stow Healthcare operations director Ruth French said the entire team was delighted. “We couldn’t be prouder of everything they have achieved.”

The accolade tops a hugely successful 12 months for the care group, which has already achieved ‘outstanding’ ratings at its homes in Brandon and Thetford as well as scooping a prestigious national award for Residential Care Provider of the Year from LaingBuisson in the autumn.

Managing director Roger Catchpole said: “I founded Stow Healthcare with my family just over eight years ago. In that time, we have taken on five homes, all of which had troubled pasts, and all of which we have improved beyond measure, with three homes now rated ‘outstanding’. For Stowlangtoft to achieve the ‘outstanding’ rating sees it in a very exclusive club of quality homes, which we are very proud to belong to.”

Roger Catchpole, Catherine Catchpole, and Ruth French, of Stowlangtoft Healthcare Picture: HOLLY RIGGSRoger Catchpole, Catherine Catchpole, and Ruth French, of Stowlangtoft Healthcare Picture: HOLLY RIGGS

Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive of Care England, which represents care providers in the UK said the rating put it among the best services in England. “Only 3% of care homes are rated as outstanding,” he said.

“Stowlangtoft Hall has been awarded this accolade because the guiding principal of Stow Healthcare is always to ensure that everything that they do delivers the highest quality life for the residents and peace of mind for their loved ones.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds said of the report: “It is fantastic that Stowlangtoft Hall has received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the CQC. Stowlangtoft Hall offers a wonderful environment for its residents and is an industry leader. Ruth, Roger and staff should be incredibly proud and this rating is reflected in the care they give their residents.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man jailed for possessing axe, knife, knuckle duster and drugs

Ben Rider, who has been jailed for 13 months Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Teenager arrested following reports of sex assault at Easton College

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists