Third ‘outstanding’ CQC accolade for care homes group puts it in ‘very exclusive club’

From left, Cath Catchpole and children Roger Catchpole and Ruth French Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk care home group launched just a few years ago as a farm diversification has achieved a remarkable industry accolade, with three of its five homes now rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Staff and residents at Stowlangtoft Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their 'outstanding' CQC rating Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE Staff and residents at Stowlangtoft Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their 'outstanding' CQC rating Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

CQC inspectors paid an unannounced visit to Stowlangtoft Hall near Bury St Edmunds, which is run by farming family the Catchpoles, in October.

They rated the home ‘outstanding’ overall, and outstanding in ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories - two of five reviewed.

“Care and compassion was at the heart of the ethos of staff’s practice and fundamental to the care people and also their relatives received,” they said.

“Staff understood the level of care needed to ensure a truly person-centred service was delivered to people. This involved understanding and recognising the small detail that was vital and unique to each person.”

Roger Catchpole at Brandon Park nursing home, which has also gained an 'outstanding' rating from inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWN Roger Catchpole at Brandon Park nursing home, which has also gained an 'outstanding' rating from inspectors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Registered manager Sally Chilvers, described by inspectors as “passionate about the care being delivered and ensuring people had the best care”, said she was “absolutely thrilled”. “I couldn’t quite believe it when the news came through. For me, it is extra special for the home to be recognised for its ‘outstanding’ care,” she said.

Stow Healthcare operations director Ruth French said the entire team was delighted. “We couldn’t be prouder of everything they have achieved.”

The accolade tops a hugely successful 12 months for the care group, which has already achieved ‘outstanding’ ratings at its homes in Brandon and Thetford as well as scooping a prestigious national award for Residential Care Provider of the Year from LaingBuisson in the autumn.

Managing director Roger Catchpole said: “I founded Stow Healthcare with my family just over eight years ago. In that time, we have taken on five homes, all of which had troubled pasts, and all of which we have improved beyond measure, with three homes now rated ‘outstanding’. For Stowlangtoft to achieve the ‘outstanding’ rating sees it in a very exclusive club of quality homes, which we are very proud to belong to.”

Roger Catchpole, Catherine Catchpole, and Ruth French, of Stowlangtoft Healthcare Picture: HOLLY RIGGS Roger Catchpole, Catherine Catchpole, and Ruth French, of Stowlangtoft Healthcare Picture: HOLLY RIGGS

Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive of Care England, which represents care providers in the UK said the rating put it among the best services in England. “Only 3% of care homes are rated as outstanding,” he said.

“Stowlangtoft Hall has been awarded this accolade because the guiding principal of Stow Healthcare is always to ensure that everything that they do delivers the highest quality life for the residents and peace of mind for their loved ones.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds said of the report: “It is fantastic that Stowlangtoft Hall has received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the CQC. Stowlangtoft Hall offers a wonderful environment for its residents and is an industry leader. Ruth, Roger and staff should be incredibly proud and this rating is reflected in the care they give their residents.”