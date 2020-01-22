New steakhouse to open above popular bar

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich Credit: Neil Perry Archant

A new steakhouse is set to open above a popular bar and restaurant in Norwich city centre.

Brix and Bones will be based above Gonzo's Tea Room, on the first floor at 68 London Street.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant and wine bar said: "We've spent months planning and carefully sourcing local small scale suppliers with farm visits to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare and quality.

"We'll be butchering our cuts in house and using the whole animal nose to tail.

"We're committed to bringing the best of Norfolk, from the farm to your table."

The bar, which has a roof terrace, was granted permission by Norwich City Council in August last year to make better use of its first floor.

It has since opened Gonzo's Two Room, above its main bar, which was previously Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack and Hi-Fi on Timberhill.

The owners said more details will follow in the coming weeks.