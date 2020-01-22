Search

Advanced search

New steakhouse to open above popular bar

22 January, 2020 - 06:30
Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich Credit: Neil Perry

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich Credit: Neil Perry

Archant

A new steakhouse is set to open above a popular bar and restaurant in Norwich city centre.

Brix and Bones will be based above Gonzo's Tea Room, on the first floor at 68 London Street.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant and wine bar said: "We've spent months planning and carefully sourcing local small scale suppliers with farm visits to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare and quality.

"We'll be butchering our cuts in house and using the whole animal nose to tail.

"We're committed to bringing the best of Norfolk, from the farm to your table."

The bar, which has a roof terrace, was granted permission by Norwich City Council in August last year to make better use of its first floor.

You may also want to watch:

It has since opened Gonzo's Two Room, above its main bar, which was previously Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack and Hi-Fi on Timberhill.

The owners said more details will follow in the coming weeks.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Man drowned dog in Norwich river by wrapping her legs in a rucksack so she couldn’t swim to safety

Wayne Waithe leaving Norwich Magistrates' Court for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

‘It’s 100 miles an hour all day, every day’ - new Norfolk MP reveals rollercoaster start to life in parliament

North Norfolk's new MP Duncan Baker, at his new office in the Palace of Westminster. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Bid to help find out if exercise could help teens with depression

Researchers at the UEA are taking part in study to test whether group exercise could help teenagers with depression. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists