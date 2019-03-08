Search

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

PUBLISHED: 11:15 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 23 March 2019

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen's Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Bailiffs have changed the locks on a Norwich phone shop that still has stock inside.

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke PowellA Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year.

Letters from Parkinson Bailiff Services were posted on the inside of its windows on December 12 stating the locks had changed.

The business owners were also informed they had until December 26, 2018 to collect their stock from inside the shop.

Should they fail to do this, the letter said the stock would be disposed of and any money raised will offset their arrears.

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke PowellA Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Telecommunications giant Vodafone has since confirmed it sub-let the property to a third party and that there had been a breach of the lease.

A spokesman said: “Vodafone sub-let this property to a third party.

“Due to a breach of the sub-lease, we took possession of the property.

“Discussions are ongoing to resolve the matter.”

Efforts have been made to contact A Phone Shop for comment.

