Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Firm expands into next door because 'people didn't know where the front door was'

PUBLISHED: 16:15 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 14 August 2019

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys and MD Lloyd Sandy. Pic: Archant

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys and MD Lloyd Sandy. Pic: Archant

A property firm has expanded into a next door office in Norwich after finding customers didn't know how to find the front door.

Inside the former Allgood & Davey office before the revamp, Norwich. Pic: SowerbysInside the former Allgood & Davey office before the revamp, Norwich. Pic: Sowerbys

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys and opened his first office in Burnham Market in 1994, has just invested in a new-look Norwich office, having acquired the former Allgood & Davey space at the Old Bank of England Court on Queen Street.

The new Norwich expansion sees Sowerbys create a front office, giving people easier access into the building rather than entering via the courtyard. But, typical with its brand, it has created a beautiful space with designer wallpaper, exposed the original pamment floor and dressed it with stylish and comfortable seating in lilac and lime colours. In the windows, instead of the usual agent property particulars, information is presented hanging in ornate picture frames on easels.

Max Sowerby said: "It's very cool, we are selling beautiful houses and dealing with people who live in beautiful environments themselves so it fits the brand and it's also nice for my staff to work in beautiful offices, it puts everyone in the right mood.

"We had a beautiful office in Norwich but we found some people weren't sure how to get into it, they didn't know where the front door was and they felt they had to come into Allgood & Davey to go through into our labyrinth so now we have a much more welcoming space."

The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys..The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys..

MORE: Would you pay £60,000 for a beach hut?

He did not want to say how much the investment was but it is believed to be in the region of more than £100,000.

The new Sowerbys office in Norwich where it has taken over the former Allgood & Davey office. Pic: contributedThe new Sowerbys office in Norwich where it has taken over the former Allgood & Davey office. Pic: contributed

It comes as the firm saw an 11% increase in valuations, a 27% increase in viewings and a 26% increase in agreed sales in January from last year and in April, both sales and lettings were the best sales months ever. This followed last year when it registered 8% more applicants and arranged 8% more viewings than in 2017, resulting in the best entire year for sales agreed and exchanges.

It is also due to open its ninth office, in Fakenham, which will include a land and new homes team and a training centre situated in the Old Rectory on Oak Street, which once housed the Citizen's Advice Bureau. Furniture is currently going into the office which is due to open later this month. It has a plaque stipulating it is part of the town's new heritage trail.

Allgood & Davey have relocated to The Close in Norwich.

The new Norwich office of Sowerbys. Pic: contributedThe new Norwich office of Sowerbys. Pic: contributed

The new Fakenham office in the Old Rectory. Pic: SowerbysThe new Fakenham office in the Old Rectory. Pic: Sowerbys

The plaque at the new Fakenham office of Sowerbys. Pic: SowerbysThe plaque at the new Fakenham office of Sowerbys. Pic: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Max Sowerby, of Sowerbys. Pic: ArchantMax Sowerby, of Sowerbys. Pic: Archant

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

15 famous people that live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family appeal leads to arrests over theft of grandad’s classic motorbike

The rare 1962 250cc Greeves motorcycle stolen in a burglary in Old Buckenham. Picture: Family supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists