Firm expands into next door because 'people didn't know where the front door was'

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys and MD Lloyd Sandy. Pic: Archant

A property firm has expanded into a next door office in Norwich after finding customers didn't know how to find the front door.

Inside the former Allgood & Davey office before the revamp, Norwich. Pic: Sowerbys Inside the former Allgood & Davey office before the revamp, Norwich. Pic: Sowerbys

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys and opened his first office in Burnham Market in 1994, has just invested in a new-look Norwich office, having acquired the former Allgood & Davey space at the Old Bank of England Court on Queen Street.

The new Norwich expansion sees Sowerbys create a front office, giving people easier access into the building rather than entering via the courtyard. But, typical with its brand, it has created a beautiful space with designer wallpaper, exposed the original pamment floor and dressed it with stylish and comfortable seating in lilac and lime colours. In the windows, instead of the usual agent property particulars, information is presented hanging in ornate picture frames on easels.

Max Sowerby said: "It's very cool, we are selling beautiful houses and dealing with people who live in beautiful environments themselves so it fits the brand and it's also nice for my staff to work in beautiful offices, it puts everyone in the right mood.

"We had a beautiful office in Norwich but we found some people weren't sure how to get into it, they didn't know where the front door was and they felt they had to come into Allgood & Davey to go through into our labyrinth so now we have a much more welcoming space."

The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys.. The former Allgood & Davey building at Old Bank of England Court, Norwich Pic: Sowerbys..

He did not want to say how much the investment was but it is believed to be in the region of more than £100,000.

The new Sowerbys office in Norwich where it has taken over the former Allgood & Davey office. Pic: contributed The new Sowerbys office in Norwich where it has taken over the former Allgood & Davey office. Pic: contributed

It comes as the firm saw an 11% increase in valuations, a 27% increase in viewings and a 26% increase in agreed sales in January from last year and in April, both sales and lettings were the best sales months ever. This followed last year when it registered 8% more applicants and arranged 8% more viewings than in 2017, resulting in the best entire year for sales agreed and exchanges.

It is also due to open its ninth office, in Fakenham, which will include a land and new homes team and a training centre situated in the Old Rectory on Oak Street, which once housed the Citizen's Advice Bureau. Furniture is currently going into the office which is due to open later this month. It has a plaque stipulating it is part of the town's new heritage trail.

Allgood & Davey have relocated to The Close in Norwich.

The new Norwich office of Sowerbys. Pic: contributed The new Norwich office of Sowerbys. Pic: contributed

The new Fakenham office in the Old Rectory. Pic: Sowerbys The new Fakenham office in the Old Rectory. Pic: Sowerbys

The plaque at the new Fakenham office of Sowerbys. Pic: Sowerbys The plaque at the new Fakenham office of Sowerbys. Pic: Sowerbys

