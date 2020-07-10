Search

One in ten Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s will not open until 2021

PUBLISHED: 09:53 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 10 July 2020

One in ten Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's sites won't reopen until 2021. Photo: Archant

The owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s has revealed that one in ten of its sites will not reopen until 2021.

The Restaurant Group, which also owns brands like Chiquito and Coast to Coast, said the sites will close “where footfall is anticipated to remain considerably weak”.

This means that the sites closed will predominantly be in airports.

Currently a limited number of Restaurant Group sites are open.

Wagamama in Norwich has reopened, with Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquitos still closed.

Frankie & Benny’s in Great Yarmouth remains closed, as does the restaurant in King’s Lynn.

All the stores that will reopen this year will have started serving customers by the end of September, the company said.

Meanwhile, 60pc of its sites that open sometime before the end of August will be given a chance to take advantage of the government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which gives diners up to 50pc off their meal during the first three days of the week.

“The group has now started a phased reopening of its restaurants and pubs for eat-in trade in line with government guidance,” it told investors.

“We are very pleased to be able to welcome back our customers and colleagues ensuring that their safety is paramount, whilst maintaining an enjoyable experience.

“The diversified portfolio of the group allows each division to adapt to the challenges of social distancing uniquely, whilst keeping the customer at the heart of every decision.”

