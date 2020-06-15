Search

‘I couldn’t sleep’: Excited city shoppers welcome back stores

PUBLISHED: 13:32 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 15 June 2020

Rosalind Dickson (pictured) was happy to be back in Jarrolds. Picture: Archant

Archant

Shoppers flooded back to Norwich as droves of city centre shops flung open their doors for the first time since March.

Shoppers return to the high street as Jarrold reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYShoppers return to the high street as Jarrold reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Among stores to reopen this morning were Jarrold department store, TK Maxx and Waterstones, as well as independents in the Norwich Lanes and further afield.

And it was these historic and family-run businesses that shoppers were the most excited to return to, with the queue for Jarrold building up prior to its 10am opening.

“I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited. I was tossing and turning,” said Rosalind Dickson from Norwich. “I bounded out of bed at 7.30am and was straight in the shower and then headed up here. I’ve been dying to get my hands on Jarrold’s scones – I’ve missed them so much.”

The queue as Jarrold in Norwich reopens after lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe queue as Jarrold in Norwich reopens after lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First in the queue were Annelise Savill and Patricia Sibthorpe, who welcomed this newspaper’s Love Local campaign encouraging readers to spend with our independents.

Mrs Savill, from Norwich, said: “I’m so excited to see Jarrold reopening, I love to support local businesses who have a brilliant range of products that you often can’t find anywhere else.

“The staff are just so lovely, you never feel that they’ll push you into making a purchase and they’re so caring. It’s lovely to see them back.

“Norwich would be lost without Jarrold,” Mrs Sibthorpe, of Framingham Earl, added. “It’s the closest we have here to a London store – it’s like a mini Selfridges.”

The pair both said that they were not put off by the idea of staff wearing PPE and not being able to try as many samples as normal.

“I think it just shows that they really care,” said Mrs Savill. “I’m not particularly looking to buy make up items, more to have a look around the homeware department, but it has such a lovely feeling that it will take a lot to make it seem strange.”

Mrs Sibthorpe added that she was returning some items, and said: “It’s brilliant that they’ve extended their returns and refunds policies – I bought this just before lockdown and it’s no longer right. They always just do the little bits extra like that.”

