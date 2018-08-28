Search

Advanced search

Market traders urged to ‘embrace technology’ as online shopping service struggles

PUBLISHED: 15:29 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 04 January 2019

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on market traders to

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on market traders to "embrace the technology" in order for the ShopAppy service to work . Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

An online service designed to enhance people’s shopping experience on Great Yarmouth’s historic market has not worked according to traders.

Sandra Nowman of Extra Essentials on the market place in Great Yarmouth has admitted the online shopping service ShopAppy has not worked for her business. Picture: Joe NortonSandra Nowman of Extra Essentials on the market place in Great Yarmouth has admitted the online shopping service ShopAppy has not worked for her business. Picture: Joe Norton

ShopAppy allows customers to place orders on their favourite items 24 hours a day and collect their goods at a time that is convenient to them.

The Great Yarmouth Town Partnership is piloting the service for 12 months with 21 market traders signed up to the scheme.

Since launching at the start of September, just 100 sales have been made using the online system.

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on traders to “embrace the technology” in order to maximise its service.

“We are hoping now the busy Christmas period has passed, traders will have time to focus on marketing themselves on the site.

“It is very simple to use, it is just a case of people getting the hang of it,” he said.

Mr Newman admitted the service had made a slow start but is interested to see how it develops over the next six months.

“It has not properly taken off and we have had a few teething problems but we do not have to make any decisions on the service yet.”

“There are lots of people browsing online but this has not really translated into purchases.”

Sandra Nowman who runs Extra Essentials which sells accessory items on the market place said the ‘click and collect’ offering had not worked for her business.

“We are finding people who want to buy from the stall come directly to it.

“We regularly update our section on the website and have had plenty of people looking but so far no one has used the service,” Mrs Nowman said.

Ros Cleland owner of Ros’s Fruit and Veg stall was keen to get on board with the idea but said she also hadn’t sold anything using the service.

“All ideas which attempt to increase our customer base are worth trying but I have not benefited from it.

“I do like it as a concept and hope it can work in some way.”

Happy shoppers can collect their items either directly from the market stall or The Market Tavern pub.

The service is part of the EU-funded, Go trade initiative aiming to revitalise nine markets across England and France.

Visit shopappy.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested following an assault in Happisburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists