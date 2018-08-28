Gallery

New Sheringham fish shop owner hopes to be in business ‘in 50 years’

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Natalie-May Worboys, left, Jamie Weston, Arthur Weston, and Cheryl Weston, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Archant

The owners of a newly-reopened north Norfolk fishmongers have said they hope to be in business in “50 years and beyond”.

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham's Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

CA Seafoods opened its doors on Sheringham’s Station Road on Saturday, December 1.

And the owners of the family-run fish shop say they hope to make the business a permanent fixture of the town’s high street.

Jamie Weston, 26, who owns CA alongside his parents, Cheryl, 50, and Arthur Weston, 60, and partner Natalie-May Worboys, 25, said: “The idea is to make it sustainable and to be there for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Mr Weston said: “We purchased it a couple of months ago and fully renovated inside. We got the keys on October 26 and turned it round and opened on December 1.”

Co-owner of CA seafoods Jamie Weston. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Co-owner of CA seafoods Jamie Weston. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The shop had previously been a fishmongers but had been untouched for a year.

Mr Weston, who lives in Cromer, said: “There was a very high probability the town could have lost the shop.

“It was shut for so long it could have been anything - probably another charity shop or eatery.”

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He added: “We’re a local family and it’s rare a family-run fishmongers does go on sale.

“My dads main business is Weybourne, where he’s been selling crabs and lobsters for the last 40 odd years, and so was his father before him.

“It was spur of the moment. The older owner was a Mr Scotter and it was his father’s before him.

“Between the four of us we just went for it.”

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Weston described the opening day as “really busy” and said: “Lots of people turned up to have a good look.”

And the shop, named after Mr Weston’s parents’ initials has branched out from the classic selection of fish and seafood, with cooked food and lunches on offer.

Mr Weston said: “We’re doing our own fishcakes and fish pies, as well as soups and seafood platters.

“We’ve got a local fish selection of everything traditional but we’ve also put in a kitchen at the back of the shop so we can produce on site.

A seafood platter board for sale at the newly opened CA Seafoods, Sheringham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood A seafood platter board for sale at the newly opened CA Seafoods, Sheringham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It’s your standard high street fishmongers with that added extra homemade, cooked element.

“It’s all local fish products, and fresh, nothing frozen.

“We’ve also been doing sandwiches this week for people who want to pop in to grab lunch.”

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Cheryl Weston, left, Arthur Weston, Jamie Weston and Natalie-May Worboys, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Cheryl Weston, left, Arthur Weston, Jamie Weston and Natalie-May Worboys, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

