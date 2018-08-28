Search

Advanced search

Gallery

New Sheringham fish shop owner hopes to be in business ‘in 50 years’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 December 2018

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Natalie-May Worboys, left, Jamie Weston, Arthur Weston, and Cheryl Weston, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Natalie-May Worboys, left, Jamie Weston, Arthur Weston, and Cheryl Weston, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

The owners of a newly-reopened north Norfolk fishmongers have said they hope to be in business in “50 years and beyond”.

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

CA Seafoods opened its doors on Sheringham’s Station Road on Saturday, December 1.

And the owners of the family-run fish shop say they hope to make the business a permanent fixture of the town’s high street.

Jamie Weston, 26, who owns CA alongside his parents, Cheryl, 50, and Arthur Weston, 60, and partner Natalie-May Worboys, 25, said: “The idea is to make it sustainable and to be there for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Mr Weston said: “We purchased it a couple of months ago and fully renovated inside. We got the keys on October 26 and turned it round and opened on December 1.”

Co-owner of CA seafoods Jamie Weston. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCo-owner of CA seafoods Jamie Weston. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The shop had previously been a fishmongers but had been untouched for a year.

READ MORE: ‘This town is ready for something different’ - new family run cafe-bistro opens in North Walsham

Mr Weston, who lives in Cromer, said: “There was a very high probability the town could have lost the shop.

“It was shut for so long it could have been anything - probably another charity shop or eatery.”

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He added: “We’re a local family and it’s rare a family-run fishmongers does go on sale.

“My dads main business is Weybourne, where he’s been selling crabs and lobsters for the last 40 odd years, and so was his father before him.

“It was spur of the moment. The older owner was a Mr Scotter and it was his father’s before him.

“Between the four of us we just went for it.”

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Weston described the opening day as “really busy” and said: “Lots of people turned up to have a good look.”

And the shop, named after Mr Weston’s parents’ initials has branched out from the classic selection of fish and seafood, with cooked food and lunches on offer.

Mr Weston said: “We’re doing our own fishcakes and fish pies, as well as soups and seafood platters.

“We’ve got a local fish selection of everything traditional but we’ve also put in a kitchen at the back of the shop so we can produce on site.

A seafood platter board for sale at the newly opened CA Seafoods, Sheringham. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodA seafood platter board for sale at the newly opened CA Seafoods, Sheringham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It’s your standard high street fishmongers with that added extra homemade, cooked element.

“It’s all local fish products, and fresh, nothing frozen.

“We’ve also been doing sandwiches this week for people who want to pop in to grab lunch.”

Has a new business opened in your area of north Norfolk? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk

The four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Cheryl Weston, left, Arthur Weston, Jamie Weston and Natalie-May Worboys, right. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe four owners of CA seafoods in Sheringham, Cheryl Weston, left, Arthur Weston, Jamie Weston and Natalie-May Worboys, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: ‘This town is ready for something different’ - new family run cafe-bistro opens in North Walsham

CA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCA Seafoods has opened its doors on Sheringham�s Station Road. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk farmer hailed as a beacon of best practice in national report

Holkham Estate's director of farming Poul Hovesen, pictured in a field of malting barley grown for the Adnams brewery. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Lord Leicester of Holkham and Adnams boss Andy Wood to head up rebranded tourism body

From left, Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England (VEE), Jeanette Wheeler of New Anglia LEP, Holly Loxam of VEE, VEE director Keith Brown, president Lord Leicester, director Martin Dupee, chairman Andy Wood, director Ian Russell, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor and Helen Wilson, chair of New Anglia Cultural Board. Picture: Keiron Tovell.

Carpetright announces more changes at East Anglian branches

The Carpetright store in Great Yarmouth has already closed. Picture: Google.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

East Anglian charities share £10,000 cash pot from financial adviser

The recipients of the charity grants from Almary Green with, fourth from right, Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green. Picture: Dave Richardson/Bigphatphotos.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide